High Temperatures Forecasted on Sunday. Rain Showers on Monday with a Possibility of Thunderstorms on Tuesday in Tampa

According to the National Weather Service, as high surface pressure over the Atlantic slips southeast ahead of a weak cold front, the high pressure aloft over the area will flatten out a little during the weekend.

Unseasonably warm and humid weather will persist today and into Sunday before a cold front sweeps across the peninsula and stalls Sunday night into Monday, with the likelihood of rain rising overnight and into the following morning.

According to global weather models, and intensifying trough and surface low over the western Gulf of Mexico is forecast to move eastward Monday and then across the Florida peninsula on Tuesday.

As a result, confidence continues to grow as the consistency from run to run has been relatively consistent. As a result of this system, we will have an even greater chance of rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday, and we will have to keep a watch on the following model runs to see if any heavier storms are likely.

We will eventually have a drier and cooler air mass over the area by the middle and end of the week after this system has dissipated from the region.

Sea fog may be likely during the next couple of days, and it will be essential to keep an eye on the forecast.

In advance of an incoming cold front that will stall through the area Monday and Monday night, winds will shift from the southeast to the south this weekend across the waterways.

An area of low pressure will then move through the region on Tuesday, increasing the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms and the likelihood of increased winds and waves.

After that, high-pressure returns for the rest of the week.