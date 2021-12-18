Freezing Fog Forecasted for Nevada Today; Advisory Issued Until the Fog Clears

According to the National Weather Service, for the next several days, dry weather with low temperatures is predicted after some regions of freezing fog this morning.

While Nevada is seeing flat ridging today, the state will experience upper southwest flow on Sunday as a longwave trough begins to set up shop in the eastern Pacific for a prolonged period.

The weather will remain dry and pleasant into the weekend, with just light breezes expected.

In certain valleys, freezing fog has accumulated as early as this morning, with sections in Humboldt, Northern Eureka, and Northern Lander counties having near-zero visibility in parts along the I80 from Winnemucca to Battle Mountain.

A Freezing Fog Advisory is in force until 5 a.m. until the fog clears.

Throughout the early morning hours, freezing fog might build in any valley, but a high cloud deck is coming in from the West, which should assist in keeping the mist at bay as the day progresses.

Today's maximum temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-20s to mid-30s, after very chilly morning lows of 0 to 10 below zero.

Warmer nighttime temperatures in the single digits above zero to the middle teens will be brought by the southwest flow, and fog is not predicted to develop because of the dry lower layers in the atmosphere. Sunday's high temperatures will be in the 30s.

The weather will be calm from Sunday night through Tuesday, with an upper-level ridge of high pressure in control through Tuesday.

As a ridge forms up over the Southwest and in reaction to an impending upper trough, the upper flow pattern will transition from a mostly NW flow aloft to a more West to SW flow pattern.

Temperatures will gradually rise from the lower 20s to the low 30s on Saturday, and then from the lower 30s to the low 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures at night will also rise, with lows beginning in the lower single digits above zero, rising to the low teens on Sunday and then to the lower teens and low 20s on Tuesday morning.