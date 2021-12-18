Low Temperatures Forecasted for Arizona for the End of the Week; Warmer Next Week

Strong northeast winds will persist tonight, with gusts up to 30 mph in favored regions along and south of the high terrain.

This will help maintain nightly low temperatures a few degrees warmer in a few spots.

However, nighttime lows in the single digits to teens are still expected for most regions.

The high temperatures on Saturday will continue to cool until we begin to warm up in the late week and into the first week of next week.

The increase in moisture will cause nighttime lows to become more comfortable. Winds will move in the southwesterly direction and become light.

Sunday will bring colder temperatures once again, before the return of milder weather early next week. Showers are anticipated late next week, with a high likelihood of precipitation.

By the end of the week, a system is expected to offer the possibility of returning precipitation.

For the time being, this seems to be a warmer system containing subtropical moisture, with rain being the most probable consequence.

Keep an eye out for updates as we approach a hectic week of holiday travel!

Northeast winds and chilly temperatures are expected to persist on Saturday. On Sunday, lighter winds and milder temperatures are forecast, with showers.

It's projected that lighter winds and warmer temperatures will prevail on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will see a change in the direction of the southwest winds.

