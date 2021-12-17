Snow Expected on Christmas Eve; Low Temperatures for the Rest of the Week in Nevada

The upper northwest flow will give way to a shortwave flat ridge on Saturday. There may be a few lingering showers in the mountains this morning, as well as a bit of snow in valleys, but mainly dry weather are forecast for the foreseeable future.

Early this morning, any valley might see some patchy freezing fog, but no widespread fog is forecast.

Many valleys will stay below freezing today, and behind the ridge and new snow, tomorrow will likely be the coldest night of the season.

Lows are anticipated to range from 5 degrees above to 5 degrees below zero, with some local regions dipping considerably lower. Saturday's highs will range from 25 to 35 degrees, with lows in the mid-single digits to the mid-teens.

There will be occasional clouds throughout the period, and the breezes will be moderate.

Across the CWA, dry weather is expected. The weather will be dominated by a ridge of high pressure from Sunday until Tuesday early.

The southwesterly breeze will persist till early next week. On Tuesday, high temperatures will moderate into the upper 30s/low 40s, with lows in the teens Tuesday morning.

A Pacific trough will approach the coast early next week, perhaps causing unsettled weather in our CWA on Wednesday.

A shortwave is expected to pass over the state early Wednesday morning, bringing the possibility of scattered snow showers to much of the CWA. During its passage, the ensemble means wind speeds may be higher than climatological normals, resulting in windy circumstances.

If this continues, there will be very minimal snowfall accumulation. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s on Wednesday, with lows in the high teens on Thursday morning.

Late next week, a low-pressure system might pass across southern Oregon and Idaho, bringing snow to our CWA on Christmas Eve.