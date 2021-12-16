Storm Warnings Issued for the Northeast

High winds will be produced throughout the Upper Midwest and into the Great Lakes by an area of deep low pressure over Central Ontario and the Great Lakes.

As a result, Storm Warnings are issued throughout the region, with Storm Warnings issued over Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, and portions of Lake Huron.

Light snow and rain will develop over parts of the Upper Mississippi Valley and Upper Great Lakes, with isolated pockets of rain/freezing rain along the rain-snow line.

On Thursday afternoon, the rain will give way to all snow, which will last through the night Thursday and into Friday, with light lake effect snow downwind from Lake Superior.

As a result, heavy rain from the Great Lakes will move eastward into the Northeast, with light snow developing over Northern New England.

Because of the warm air moving across the region, cold air will get trapped in the valleys, resulting in areas of freezing rain in portions of Northern New England until Thursday evening.

After moving eastward off the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states coast by Friday afternoon, a powerful cold front ranging from the Great Lakes southwestward to the Southern Plains is expected to arrive.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of the frontal boundary throughout the Ohio Western Valley and into the Southern Plains.

However, the torrential rain accompanying the storm will affect the region. So the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk of heavy rainfall for portions of the Ohio, Tennessee, and Lower Mississippi Valleys through Friday.

Localized flash floods will result from the heavy rain that will accompany it, hitting places that suffer quick runoff when it rains heavily.

Because of the accumulation of moisture along the border, the likelihood of significant rainfall on Friday rises.

As a result, the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall associated with these thunderstorms for the Ohio, Tennessee, Middle/Lower Mississippi Valleys, and Southern Plains on Friday night into Saturday morning.

The torrential rain that will accompany this storm may cause flash floods in mostly isolated locations, with urban areas, roadways, and tiny streams being the most susceptible.

Furthermore, temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees above normal in the days ahead of the front across the Lower Mississippi Valley, Great Lakes/Ohio Valley, and into the Northeast before the front.