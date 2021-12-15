Rain Showers Forecasted for the Northeast Tonight.

A warm front will bring a spell of rain showers tonight, followed by breezy conditions and temperatures close to record highs on Thursday. A cold front is expected to pass over the region on Friday, delivering cooler weather throughout the following weekend.

Following this will be a period of wintry mix on Saturday and into early Sunday, with specifics depending on where low pressure is tracking.

The biggest threat of accumulating snow appears to be north of the Massachusetts Turnpike and towards the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border, but this is open to change given that the storm is still three days away.

Weather that will be cold and dry will most certainly begin next week but will then possibly moderate to at or slightly above normal by midweek.

A moderate low-level jet moving east across New York State will bring showers, which will move into western Massachusetts and Connecticut later in the day.

Due to the dryness of the airmass at low levels, with dewpoints in the teens across interior northern Massachusetts, it will take some time to moisten the column, which will also allow for wet bulb cooling to take place.

Snow or sleet may be possible throughout higher terrain in western and northern Massachusetts from 21-00z due to temperatures aloft that are marginally cold enough to support snow accumulation.

However, because temperatures will be above freezing, no consequences are expected. Instead, expect rain to begin shortly after 00z when the boundary layer warms rapidly.

In the coastal plain, temperatures will begin in the 30s to lower 40s today evening, then increase through the 40s overnight and into the 50s in the following day. As the low-level inversion dissipates, southwestern winds of 20-30 mph will develop along the coast overnight.