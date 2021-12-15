Severe Weather is Forecasted for the Entire United States

Weather with High Impact is forecasted for the central United States today.

In the Central Plains, a growing area of low pressure will travel northeastward, reaching the Upper Great Lakes by late Wednesday night and then moving into Central Ontario by Thursday.

The system is expected to produce a wide range of meteorological conditions and accompanying dangers.

First and foremost, the storm will have snow from the Northern Rockies to sections of the Southwest, which will then move onto the Northern and Central Plains by Wednesday afternoon.

Northeast

A band of light snow will form over sections of Northern New England as rain from the Great Lakes moves into the Northeast.

Later, as warm air flows into the region late Wednesday, cold air will become trapped in the valleys, resulting in areas of freezing rain over sections of Northern New England through Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Separate pockets of freezing rain will form over sections of the Upper Midwest along and below the precipitation-snow line beginning Wednesday afternoon and lasting until late in the evening.

The accompanying front will move across the area during the afternoon, and showers and thunderstorms will develop along and ahead; some of the thunderstorms will be strong.

Southeast

Therefore, the SPC has issued a Moderate Risk of Severe thunderstorms across sections of the Upper and middle Mississippi Valley through Thursday morning.

The dangers linked with these thunderstorms include frequent lightning, intense thunderstorm wind gusts, hail, and a few tornadoes, among other things.

There is a ten percent or greater chance of wind gusts of 65 knots or more significant over the region today—the thunderstorms will\swind down over the Upper Midwest and transition over to snow by Thursday.

Extreme wind warnings are in effect from the Central and Southern High Plains to the Great Lakes, with storm warnings issued for Lake Michigan's area.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop along the front as it moves through the Lower Mississippi Valley and into the Southern Plains. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will collect along the front, resulting in heavy rains and thunderstorms.

So the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk of heavy rainfall for portions of the Ohio, Tennessee, and Lower Mississippi valleys on Thursday night through Friday morning.

Localized flash floods will result from the heavy rain that will accompany it, hitting places that experience quick runoff when it rains heavily.

A front will move onshore over the Northwest later this week, moving southward along the West Coast and dissipating by Thursday evening, as the associated upper-level energy travels inland to the Rockies by the following day.

North and Midwest

It is expected to generate coastal rain and higher elevation snow across the Pacific Northwest and Northern California due to this system. Overnight Wednesday, the rain and snow will spread into Central California and the Great Basin.

On Thursday, the rain will begin to fall in some areas of Southern California. Forecasters say that the rain and snow will start to taper off overnight Thursday in the Pacific Northwest and California.

Meanwhile, snow will begin to fall in sections of the Northern/Central Rockies and the Northern High Plains by Friday morning, with most of the snow falling in the Northern Rockies.