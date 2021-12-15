Storms Are Forecasted For The Midwest

Today, a significant amount of warm air and moisture advection was taking place, with moisture streaming north from the Gulf. The high cloud cover, temperatures in the 60s, and scattered showers in the southeastern regions of the CWA today demonstrated this.

The advection is expected to last through tonight and into Wednesday.

As a storm system moves out of the desert southwest and into the plains overnight tonight, the surface pressure gradient will continue to tighten even further on the ground.

In the west-central plains, a surface low will emerge and deepen fast as an upper-level trough slides eastward and takes on a somewhat negative tilt, prompting the development of a surface low.

Winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts to around 45 miles per hour will be present in the northern portion of the CWA through the majority of Wednesday and into Thursday night.

As a result of the front and the windy circumstances, temperatures will rise to near-record highs, with temperatures in the low to middle 70s forecast ahead of the front.

In addition, dewpoints are expected to rise into the 60s, resulting in instability in the 800-1200j/kg range in the days leading up to the front. Forced entry will not be an issue thanks to a powerful cold front expected to arrive in the region Wednesday night.

Looking ahead to next week, the overall upper-level pattern appears to be quite zonal throughout the week, according to the forecast. The two-week systems on Tuesday and Thursday will be closely monitored; however, they appear to be synoptically weak in origin.