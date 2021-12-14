Dry Weather Forecasted; Cold Front To Reach New York At The End Of The Week

High pressure develops today and then moves offshore on Wednesday, followed by a warm frontal passage that will last through Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.

A cold front is expected to reach late Thursday night and sweep through the country early Friday before stalling and finally returning northward as a warm front late Friday.

The low-pressure system associated with the front is expected to reach the area on Saturday and get close to the region Saturday night.

This frontal system will move far east of the area on Sunday, clearing the way for a powerful high-pressure system to rise in from Southeast Canada on Sunday and into Monday morning.

The forecast remains on track with dry weather as high pressure creeps in. This update takes into account the most recent temperature and dew point readings.

Today, an amplifying shortwave travels across Southeast Canada, resulting in near zonal flow throughout the area. Today's surface weather features a cold front moving over the place, with Canadian high pressure rising into the Northeast United States.

With a mild northerly breeze and cirrus filtered sunlight, temperatures will be several degrees above average for the time of year. Highs will be in the high 40s in the interior and the lower 50s on the coast.

Thanks to a cirrus haze, remote locations will benefit from good radiational cooling conditions tonight.

Lows in the lower 20s over the interior and pine barrens of Long Island, with lows in the lower to mid-30s everywhere else.

The radiational cooling for the outlying regions was handled tonight with the help of MOS guiding systems.