Snow and Rain Forecasted for the Northeast

High pressure will provide primarily dry weather and above-average temperatures for the remainder of the workweek, except for a few showers and a warm front arriving Wednesday evening.

On Saturday, a trough of low pressure will likely bring rain and snow to the area, with the highest chances for wintry precipitation occurring in inland Southern New England and the Northeast.

Whether that is near to somewhat colder than usual for the year will continue until early next week.

Tonight, a large area of high pressure will develop south of Eastern Canada. This will allow the wind to grow lighter, and with dry air in place, a very excellent night of radiational cooling is expected to occur tonight.

According to the model cross-sections, there will be a few high clouds at times, but they will not significantly influence low nighttime temperatures.

Low temperatures are expected to fall mainly into the 20s, with some high teens likely in the coldest outlying areas of the country.

As a general rule, the MOS guidance performs well in these circumstances, but given the lack of snow cover, it may be a few degrees too chilly in the remote places in this instance.

On Wednesday, the massive high-pressure system will move away from the coastline.

With the warming of the upper atmosphere, warm advection will begin, and clouds will become more numerous as the day progresses. Anticipate some sunlight throughout the day, particularly during the early half of the day.

Most of the day should be dry, but a few showers may develop over western Massachusetts and Connecticut in the early evening as a surface warm front approaches.

Some wet snowflakes may fall throughout the high terrain of northwest Massachusetts, but temperatures should be above freezing, and no significant consequences are forecast at this time.

High temperatures should be mainly in the 40s, with light southerly breezes emerging in the afternoon.