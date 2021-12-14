Boston, MA

Snow and Rain Forecasted for the Northeast

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24pFPX_0dMh0Io200
Aditya Vyas/Unsplash

High pressure will provide primarily dry weather and above-average temperatures for the remainder of the workweek, except for a few showers and a warm front arriving Wednesday evening.

On Saturday, a trough of low pressure will likely bring rain and snow to the area, with the highest chances for wintry precipitation occurring in inland Southern New England and the Northeast.

Whether that is near to somewhat colder than usual for the year will continue until early next week.

Tonight, a large area of high pressure will develop south of Eastern Canada. This will allow the wind to grow lighter, and with dry air in place, a very excellent night of radiational cooling is expected to occur tonight.

According to the model cross-sections, there will be a few high clouds at times, but they will not significantly influence low nighttime temperatures.

Low temperatures are expected to fall mainly into the 20s, with some high teens likely in the coldest outlying areas of the country.

As a general rule, the MOS guidance performs well in these circumstances, but given the lack of snow cover, it may be a few degrees too chilly in the remote places in this instance.

On Wednesday, the massive high-pressure system will move away from the coastline.

With the warming of the upper atmosphere, warm advection will begin, and clouds will become more numerous as the day progresses. Anticipate some sunlight throughout the day, particularly during the early half of the day.

Most of the day should be dry, but a few showers may develop over western Massachusetts and Connecticut in the early evening as a surface warm front approaches.

Some wet snowflakes may fall throughout the high terrain of northwest Massachusetts, but temperatures should be above freezing, and no significant consequences are forecast at this time.

High temperatures should be mainly in the 40s, with light southerly breezes emerging in the afternoon.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
WeatherWeather ForecastWinterNortheastBoston

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing you local news/weather from the United States. E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

Tampa, FL
4335 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Arkansas State

Strong Winds Forecasted in Arkansas

Today and tonight, According to the low-level NAM moisture fields, low clouds will continue to linger well into the afternoon and maybe even into the evening. Strong north winds will make it seem cold today, especially when combined with highs only in the 40s in the afternoon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Dry Weather is Forecasted for Southern New Mexico; Temperatures Expected To Be Higher Than Yesterday

Another dry day is forecast for today, with an upper-level ridge slowly forming over the region in the afternoon. A plume of moisture situated considerably north of the state and a favorably inclined shortwave trough axis over far southern New Mexico may be seen on a water vapor satellite image from the United States.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Temperatures To Rise in New Mexico; Strongs Winds Forecasted For Christmas Eve

Temperatures are forecast to be in the seasonal range today, with temperatures likely to rise during the remainder of the week and into the weekend. It will be 5 to 20 degrees warmer than typical during the daytime high temperatures Tuesday through Thursday.

Read full story
1 comments

Heavy Snowfall in Parts of the Country; Rain in the South

A low-pressure system near the New England coast that developed early this morning will continue to strengthen as it moves fast away from the coast. Snow began falling in northern New England early this morning and will gradually diminish throughout the day.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Temperatures To Drop As Cloud Coverage Grows; Snow Showers Expected Next Week

In the early hours of this morning, patches of stratus may be seen dispersed over the Upper Midwest. With a ridge axis in place, they aren't moving much. However, southerly flow will rise this morning, pushing them north and spreading them around the region.

Read full story
Nebraska State

Quiet Weather Forecasted; No White Christmas Expected for Nebraska

Calm weather is predicted for the foreseeable future, including up to and through next weekend. As a result, people hoping to see snow on our mountains this Christmas will be disappointed.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Rising Temperatures in Southern Arizona; Rain Chances Forecasted For Next Week

As a result of the high-pressure system over the area, temperatures will begin to rise slowly this week, returning to slightly above average by Monday. Cloudy skies will become more prevalent starting as early as Monday night. They will most likely linger for most of the week as moisture is pumped into the area ahead of a very slow-moving Pacific weather system off the west coast of the United States.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Cold Weather Forecasted for Northwest Oregon; Wet Snow Expected

A powerful cold front has stalled out over northwest Oregon, but it will sag southward very slowly tonight as it moves through the state. With this frontal boundary, expect spells of moderate to heavy rain tonight and tomorrow, with snow expected at altitudes over 500 to 1000 feet in the mountains.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Cloud Covers Forecasted for Chicago on Sunday; Wind Gusts Develop on Monday

A ridge of high pressure is continuing to creep into the area tonight, causing an inversion to form over the region as a result. This inversion has been possible to retain a shallow moisture layer, which has contributed to the persistence of cloud cover that has been witnessed over the region this evening.

Read full story
Missouri State

Cold Weather Expected for Saint Louis and the rest of Northeast Missouri

Because of the advent of a dry, seasonal airmass and the presence of a benign zonal flow above, dry and calm weather may be anticipated in the near term. The cold front that passed through last night has brought in a much more normal mid-December airmass, with temperatures in the 20s and even the high teens in some of the coldest locations early this morning.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Average Temperatures in Nashville; Some Showers and Fog Forecasted

In some areas of the Plateau, there are a few lingering showers, and patchy fog is forming in places that have recently received rain. Aside from that, the remainder of the region has been cleaned of the shower's lingering effects.

Read full story
Texas State

Showers & Thunderstorms in Southern Texas; High Temperatures Will Remain Until Next Week

The weekend weather outlook for South Central Texas is a little complicated. Shower and thunderstorm activity has already begun at 2 am in regions west of Interstate 35. In the vicinity of Cedar Park, a strong thunderstorm sweeping over northern Travis County has already dumped more than an inch of rain. According to Mesoscale models, as the front moves back to the north, activity along the I-35 corridor is expected to increase from 3 am to 7 am.

Read full story

Low Pressure System Will Pass New York City; Rain is also Forecasted

It is expected that a low-pressure system will affect the region today and overnight before passing east of the region on Sunday morning. High pressure rises near the area on Sunday and moves into the region late Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

High Temperatures Forecasted on Sunday. Rain Showers on Monday with a Possibility of Thunderstorms on Tuesday in Tampa

According to the National Weather Service, as high surface pressure over the Atlantic slips southeast ahead of a weak cold front, the high pressure aloft over the area will flatten out a little during the weekend.

Read full story
Nevada State

Freezing Fog Forecasted for Nevada Today; Advisory Issued Until the Fog Clears

According to the National Weather Service, for the next several days, dry weather with low temperatures is predicted after some regions of freezing fog this morning. While Nevada is seeing flat ridging today, the state will experience upper southwest flow on Sunday as a longwave trough begins to set up shop in the eastern Pacific for a prolonged period.

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

Low Temperatures Forecasted for Arizona for the End of the Week; Warmer Next Week

Strong northeast winds will persist tonight, with gusts up to 30 mph in favored regions along and south of the high terrain. This will help maintain nightly low temperatures a few degrees warmer in a few spots.

Read full story
Washington State

Winter Storm Forecasted for Washington State

This evening and into tonight, a storm is moving towards the northwest, with rain offshore extending inland and increasing snowfall in the highlands. Rain will continue to fall in the lowlands on Saturday morning, with most of it falling in northern locations.

Read full story
Nevada State

Snow Expected on Christmas Eve; Low Temperatures for the Rest of the Week in Nevada

The upper northwest flow will give way to a shortwave flat ridge on Saturday. There may be a few lingering showers in the mountains this morning, as well as a bit of snow in valleys, but mainly dry weather are forecast for the foreseeable future.

Read full story
4 comments

Severe Snowfall Forecasted For The Northeast

The trailing cold front connected with a deep low-pressure system moving further away towards eastern Canada is expected to meander over the Mid-South today. As a low-pressure waveform along the meandering front, regions of heavy rain, combined with the risk of severe thunderstorms, may result in flooding difficulties in these areas today.

Read full story
51 comments
Illinois State

Severe Weather Expected for the Central Plains; Rainfall Forecasted for Southern Illinois on Friday

The upper-level low-pressure system that was the cause for severe weather throughout the Central Plains yesterday will continue to push off towards the Hudson Bay tonight. By the early morning hours of this morning, the surface cold front will have moved out of the region, taking any precipitation with it that was located south of the predicted area.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy