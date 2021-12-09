Severe Winter Storm Heading for The United States

This morning, a winter storm will bring the first widespread and significant snow of the season to parts of the Intermountain West and Central Rockies before moving on to the Great Plains and Upper Midwest by Friday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms are probable throughout the Lower Mississippi, Tennessee, and Ohio valleys on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Large amounts of potentially hazardous weather will be associated with a developing winter storm poised to dump heavy snow across a large portion of the Lower 48 from the Intermountain West to the Upper Great Lakes region.

This storm will be associated with the Intermountain West and the Upper Great Lakes region in the short term. Light-to-moderate snow is forecast to begin falling across the Sierra Nevada and the Intermountain West this morning and continue throughout the late hours of the day.

Additionally, cold air filtering down from the north will enable snowflakes to fall into the lower elevations of central Nevada and Utah, which may potentially provide hazardous travel conditions in the region. With the movement of an upper-level trough to the east, it is expected to bring snow to the Central Rockies and portions of the central High Plains by tonight.

Snowfall totals of 1-2 feet are expected throughout western Colorado and Utah Rockies, with widespread accumulations of 6-8 inches expected into the Wyoming Front Range and the Colorado Rockies.

According to the National Weather Service, as the storm continues to move eastward on Friday, a low-pressure system is likely to form over the Colorado Front Range and rush northeastward into the Midwest by Friday night.

Because of this, a swath of heavy snow is expected to extend northward from the low-pressure system and over sections of the Central/Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

The Nebraska-South Dakota border, northwest Iowa, southern Minnesota, northern/central Wisconsin, and Michigan's Upper Peninsula are expected to have snowfall totals more than 6 inches by Saturday morning.

The combination of heavy snow and gusting winds will create dangerous driving conditions across these areas, especially in the mountains.

As the season's first widespread and significant snowfall, people in these locations are advised to prepare ahead and take appropriate measures before stepping out into the storm.

Weather warnings and watches for winter storms, as well as winter weather advisories, have been issued.

