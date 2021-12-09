Cool & Dry Weather Forecasted For Northern Massachusetts

Today, high pressure will develop into the area, bringing dry and cool weather. A weak warm front may get a brief spell of light snow with little or no accumulation across northern Massachusetts late Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Temperatures will be cloudy, although they will be warmer than typical for Friday. A robust frontal system comes over Southern New England on Saturday evening, bringing windy to gusty weather as well as a short spell of heavy rain or maybe a rumble or two of thunder.

Sunday and Monday will be dry and breezy, with even higher temperatures expected for the middle of the week.

The deep trough over the Maritimes continues to move eastward, increasing heights across New England and flow that is becoming less cyclonic aloft as time passes.

This will result in dry but frigid conditions today, with temperatures about -5C at 925 MB and -11C at 850 MB.

Model soundings show mixing at 850 MB, which will support highs of 35-40 degrees Fahrenheit and lows of 30 degrees Fahrenheit in the high terrain.

These temperatures are around 5-8 degrees Fahrenheit, more excellent than typical.

On the other hand, sunlight and waning WNW breezes will aid in alleviating the chilliness of the weather. As a result of warm air advection aloft from the next mid-level trough moving over the Great Lakes, the morning sun will fade behind rising mid/high clouds this afternoon.

If you want to enjoy the sunlight today, go out of the house early rather than later.

Additionally, this afternoon, when the winds move from the northwest to the west, the ocean influence strato-cut above the outer Cape will gradually drift offshore.

In addition to the lowering and thickening of clouds that have already been stated, the warm front will bring lift and moisture that are so marginal that most regions will not receive any precipitation with it.

