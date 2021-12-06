Freezing Temperatures Forecasted in Northern Georgia; Rain Expected For Central Georgia

In ahead of an oncoming cold front, a large area of rain with a few embedded thunderstorms will continue to spread southeastward during the afternoon.

As predicted, the convective activity's strength had decreased significantly compared to this morning, when this activity was pushing through Alabama and Tennessee.

The cold front is expected to move over North Georgia this afternoon and tonight, then into central Georgia during the night. Weather conditions in north Georgia will improve by evening, and significant Georgia conditions will progressively improve as frontal forcing decreases.

Upper support reduces even more in the next few days. As colder air filters in behind the front, morning lows over north Georgia will become more winter-like.

Temperatures will likely drop below freezing in far northern Georgia, where the sky will be mostly clear, and temperatures will reach the mid-30s as far south as the Atlanta metro area.

A stationary front will move over south-central Georgia and remain there on Tuesday. As a result, gloomy weather will prevail over central Georgia, with any rays of sunshine appearing in northern Georgia.

As clouds move back northward over the day on Tuesday, the morning will gradually come to an end.

This will occur ahead of an upper disturbance expected to arrive in the southwest flow aloft late Tuesday afternoon.

Spreading light rain showers will return to central Georgia Tuesday afternoon, increasing intensity as the day progresses and moving northward Tuesday night into Wednesday early. For a change, temperatures will be a few degrees lower than average on Tuesday, with highs mainly in the 50s.

