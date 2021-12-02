Some Rain Showers May Reach Northern Georgia, Temperatures Stay Above Average

The extended prediction starts dry, but conditions quickly deteriorate over the weekend and the following week.

Across the course of Sunday, a pair of mild waves will move eastward from the Mid-MS river basin to the Carolinas, with the significant consequence being a little increase in cloud cover, mostly over northern Georgia.

Some light showers may develop in far north Georgia, with a modest possibility of precipitation in that region. Through the weekend, temperatures will stay well above average. Weather conditions remain hot, with highs in the low 70s throughout most of the area today and some in the mid-70s for central Georgia.

With flow becoming more zonal for Friday, we can anticipate temperatures to rise a few degrees even more on Saturday.

Forecasters say that after sifting through the Great Lakes area Sunday night, a pretty strong cold front will move into Georgia on Monday. Precipitable water values rise into the 0.8" to 1.4" range, indicating that precipitation totals will be in the 1-inch area with this frontal passage, at the very least.

With this system, the models also indicate increasing instability and shear, which has resulted in a minor possibility of thunder to the forecast. The GFS and the ECMWF see this frontal boundary decreasing as it goes southeast across the state, indicating that the optimum region for heavy precipitation and thunder will be throughout northern and central Georgia.

According to the models, another developing wave is forecast to emerge on Tuesday, which will bring another frontal passage on Wednesday.

For the time being, precipitation is probable across the region.

