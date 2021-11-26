Texas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (85) Says Biden's Social Spending Bill Has A Role In Stepping Down

Democrat Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, 85, of Texas, who just announced that she would not run for reelection, stated that intra-party squabbling over President Biden's social spending plan had a role in her decision to step down from the House of Representatives.

In an interview with CBS DFW on Tuesday, Johnson said that making a choice was difficult, and other leaders had asked her to rethink.

However, she informed the station that she is growing older and that the struggle over President Biden's social spending measure was a source of frustration.

Her decision not to seek reelection caused both political parties' politicians to express their appreciation for her work. Frank D. Lucas, R-Oklahoma, served with her on the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee during his time in Congress.

"You begin to question the why when you get to a point where our party is not as together as you'd like it to be like you've experienced," she said. Her office did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

Her hometown of Dallas is a political fixture, and Johnson was the first Black woman to serve in the city's state Senate since Reconstruction at the start of her career. Johnson on Wednesday endorsed Democratic state Rep. Jasmine Crockett to take Johnson's seat just days after announcing her retirement.

As a member of the group of Texas legislators who fled to Washington, D.C. in July in an attempt to prevent a vote on the state Republicans' elections integrity bill from passing, Crockett made national headlines.

In September, the bill eventually passed and was signed into law, earning Crockett his first term in office.

