Trump Hints On A 2024 Election Run In A Twitter Statement

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3ukm_0d6vWMAS00
Gage Skidmore/Flickr

On Thanksgiving Day, former President Donald Trump released a statement where he hinted at a prospective presidential candidacy in 2024, according to the New York Times.

The comment was a play on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign slogan, Make America Great Again, and it has fueled suspicion that he is plotting a return to the political scene.

In an interview with Fox News earlier this month, President Donald Trump said he would likely wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to decide if he will seek reelection in 2024 officially.

"An exciting time in our Country, but do not worry, we will be great again—and we will all do it together," the former Republican president said in the statement, which was shared on Twitter by his spokeswoman, Liz Harrington.
"America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations of greatness are counting on us. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future lies ahead!"
"I am certainly thinking about it, and we'll see," Trump said. "I think a lot of people will be pleased, frankly, with the decision and probably will announce that after the midterms."

While everything is going on, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week that Vice President Joe Biden plans to compete for reelection in 2024.

