Michael Cohen in Court Phoebus GongFollow/Flickr

On Monday morning, Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney and self-described fixer, Michael Cohen was formally freed from jail after serving the majority of his three-year sentence from his luxury Park Avenue apartment, which he had occupied for the previous year and a half.

Cohen declared at a news conference outside the federal courtroom in New York that he had been awarded three years of probation and planned to assist law enforcement to ensure that others are held responsible for their filthy activities and that no one is ever regarded to be above the law.

Throughout the Special Counsel inquiry into the 2016 election, he stayed faithful to Trump, remaining committed to the premise that he would take a bullet for the president.

But everything changed following an FBI raid on his home, business, and hotel room at the New York's Regency Hotel in April of this year.

For help in paying two women who threatened to go public with their alleged romances with Trump soon before the 2016 election, Cohen pled guilty to nine federal offenses, including tax fraud, lying to Congress, and campaign finance violations.

Cohen was given a three-year jail term. Trump has flatly dismissed the affairs.

"My release today in no way negates the actions I took at the direction of and for the benefit of Donald J. Trump," Cohen said. "But it also does not negate the behavior of the Justice Department, Bill Barr, the Southern District of New York Prosecutors, Judge William H. Pauley the third, or Donald himself, in my initial incarceration and prosecution. I will continue to provide information testimony documents and my full cooperation on all ongoing investigations to ensure that others are held responsible for their dirty deeds and that no one is ever believed to be above the law," Cohen said.

Cohen pointed the blame firmly at Trump during his guilty plea in a courthouse in lower Manhattan, deepening their feud, claiming he arranged the payoffs in conjunction with and at the direction of Trump. He pled guilty a second time, some months later, to lying to House committees investigating election meddling, which he claimed he did at Trump's instruction.

Cohen was freed from jail in May 2020 due to the pandemic after numerous efforts, only to have his release revoked when he reported to the courts to finish his transfer to home confinement. He was hauled into jail when he protested to several of the requirements.

