Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texan Republican legislators are diverting $4 million from the state's jail system to pay audits of election results.

Abbott sought emergency funds from the Texas Legislature on Thursday, claiming that the Texas Secretary of Law's office lacks the resources to perform election audits, which the state requires to ensure that the public can trust election results.

Among other things, Abbott said that the cash would be used to establish a new Election Audits Division under the Secretary of State's office.

On Friday by Republican leaders in both the Texas House and Senate granted the request, who described the lack of financing for the audits section as an emergency.

They sent the $4 million on Friday morning, and Abbott approved the transaction.

Despite promises from the Texas Secretary of State's office that the state's 2020 election would be smooth and safe, Trump has said that he feels he won by more than six percentage points in the state.

“Your citizens don’t trust the election system, and they want your leadership on this issue, which is the number one thing they care about,” Trump said in a letter to Abbott in September.

Accordingly, Trump has publicly pressed Abbott and the Texas Legislature to conduct an audit of the 2020 elections for fraud, even though multiple academic studies, the U.S. Justice Department, and Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Election Fraud Unit found no evidence of fraud in an election in which 11 million Texans cast ballots, except isolated incidents affecting a few votes.

“The people of Texas must have trust and confidence in the election process, as well as the outcomes of our elections, which is why the state of Texas will transfer funding needed so that the Texas Secretary of State can create a division dedicated entirely to this important issue,” Abbott said.

