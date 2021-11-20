Charles Sams III Will Be The First Native American Director of the National Park Service.

Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call via AP file

The Senate approved Charles Sams III as the next Director of the National Park Service this week, making him the first Native American to hold the position in the United States.

Sams was confirmed by voice vote late Thursday evening, suggesting that he had received universal support. In August, he was nominated for the position by Vice President Joe Biden.

Sams is Cayuse and Walla Walla, and he is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, with links to the Yankton Sioux and the Cocopah Peoples. He is also a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

He served in the Navy as an intelligence expert before working in natural resources and environmental protection.

Deputy Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to hold the Cabinet secretary position, has described Sams as a fantastic asset to the department.

The conservation and rehabilitation of Native American lands have been a top priority for the Biden administration.

"My personal history is deeply interwoven with the fabric of our shared American history," he said during his Senate confirmation hearing in October.

In 1916, the United States Congress created the National Park System. In recent years, there has been a large amount of turnover at the director level.

Following Jonathan Jarvis' service as Director from 2009 to January 2017, former President Trump had four interim directors who served for just a short period. Since January, Shawn Benge has served as acting Director under Biden's leadership.

“The National Park Service is an exceptional agency with a timeless mission: to preserve resources and inspire current and future generations. I am excited to lead that mission,” he said.

