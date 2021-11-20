Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Airport Halts Flights after Accidental Weapon Discharge That Caused Panic

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LgYNf_0d2ucjhw00
Scott Kisha/Flickr

When a firearm was accidentally discharged near the main screening area of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday afternoon, it sparked widespread fear.

It forced the airport to stop departures during the busy weekend travel season temporarily.

"There is no danger to passengers or employees," the statement said, adding the investigation remains ongoing.

In a statement posted on Twitter, airport authorities stated the discharge was approximately 1:30 p.m. within the airport's security screening area. A spokeswoman for the Atlanta Police Department verified that no injuries had been recorded due to the accident.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a ground stop had been declared for the airport for all outgoing planes, but it was quickly restored. Airport authorities promptly issued an all-clear and said that regular operations would be resumed at the airport.

"There was an accidental discharge of a firearm near the main security checkpoint," Atlanta police Sgt. Jarius Daugherty said. "Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."

The gunshot fear occurs just as people are starting to travel for Thanksgiving, according to reports.

According to a TSA representative, the Transportation Security Administration inspected more than 2.2 million passengers at airports around the nation on Friday, the greatest checkpoint traffic for a single day since the epidemic started.

As panic erupted at one of the world's busiest airports, witnesses recounted scenes of bewilderment and chaos among the passengers.

What do you think? Leave a comment with your opinion, and if you feel this is important, please share this article on social media with your friends and family.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
AirportAtlantaCrimeWeaponsGuns

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing you local news from the United States

Tampa, FL
1021 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Officials Approve Wind-Farm Near Rhode Island To Increase Renewable Energy Capacity

Federal regulators have approved plans for a wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island, as the Biden administration seeks to increase the nation's renewable energy capacity. The project will be smaller than initially planned, with 12 rather than 15 turbines. It has been redesigned to avoid high-value fishing grounds and shipping channels, which were previously considered for the project.

Read full story

Trump Says The January 6th Committee Could Damage His Presidency and Reputation

According to a court filing from his legal team on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump is accusing the House select committee investigating January 6 of being so relentless in search of his White House documents that it might permanently harm the presidency.

Read full story

President Biden Says The Justice System Is Doing Its Job In The Arbery Case But Also Adds: "That alone is not enough."

President Joe Biden stated Wednesday that the guilty convictions in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's assassination show that our judicial system is doing its job, but that alone is not enough.

Read full story
Texas State

Governor Greg Abbott (TX) Officially Files For Re-Election

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas formally registered to run for reelection on Tuesday, putting him in the running for what is shaping up to be one of the most high-profile races in the country in 2022.

Read full story
9 comments

The Supreme Court Will Hear Case About Voter ID Law in North Carolina

Several Republican legislators in North Carolina have petitioned the Supreme Court to hear their case, which they believe is unfairly represented by the state's Democratic attorney general.

Read full story

White House Announces New Climate Division, Led By Stanford professor Sally Benson

In a statement released on Wednesday, the White House announced the creation of a new climate-focused division under the Office of Science and Technology Policy, with Stanford professor Sally Benson serving as its director.

Read full story

Biden Will Release Oil Reserves To Battle High Gas Prices

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday the release of emergency oil reserves in order to offset rising gasoline costs ahead of the popular Christmas travel season, but it will be several weeks before the barrels are available on the open market.

Read full story
3 comments

Senate Leader Charles Schumer (NY) Expects Build Back Better Act To Pass Before Christmas

The House of Representatives enacted the Democrats' enormous social spending and climate proposal on Friday by a vote of 220-213, bringing to close months of talks defined by internal party battles and debates between both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, among other things.

Read full story
Georgia State

Donald Trump Causes Chaos in Georgia's Governor's Race

After being outraged by how Georgia Governor Brian Kemp reacted to the 2020 election results in his state, the former President might get his desire for a viable primary opponent to Republican Party leader Donald Trump in the coming months.

Read full story
332 comments

President Biden Selects Jerome Powell For A Second Term As Federal Reserve Chairman

Jerome Powell (Federal Reserve)Simone Fontana/Flickr. President Biden said earlier this week that he wants to propose Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve and Lael Brainard for vice-chair. Since 2011, Powell has been the chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Read full story

Michael Cohen Officially Got Released

On Monday morning, Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney and self-described fixer, Michael Cohen was formally freed from jail after serving the majority of his three-year sentence from his luxury Park Avenue apartment, which he had occupied for the previous year and a half.

Read full story

Texas Gubernatorial Election Candidate Beto O'Rourke Slams Biden Over Immigration Policy

President Biden will not be a focus of Beto O'Rourke's campaign for governor of Texas, the former Democratic congressman and presidential candidate stated on Sunday. He then went on to attack the president's lack of urgency on immigration concerns.

Read full story
1 comments

What Happened in the Rittenhouse Case? An Extensive View on the Case

Kyle Rittenhouse in CourtImage Screenshot of Mary Smith 391034/Flickr (Video) On November 20, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted by a 12-person jury on all five charges of shooting two people and hurting one.

Read full story
110 comments
Texas State

Governor Greg Abbott (TX) Funds 2020 Election Audit By $4 Million

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texan Republican legislators are diverting $4 million from the state's jail system to pay audits of election results. Abbott sought emergency funds from the Texas Legislature on Thursday, claiming that the Texas Secretary of Law's office lacks the resources to perform election audits, which the state requires to ensure that the public can trust election results.

Read full story
20 comments

Charles Sams III Will Be The First Native American Director of the National Park Service.

The Senate approved Charles Sams III as the next Director of the National Park Service this week, making him the first Native American to hold the position in the United States.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis (FL) Limits Vaccine Mandates in Florida

House Republicans approved a bill to weaken coronavirus vaccination mandates in Florida companies on Wednesday, despite criticism that they compromised public health to fulfill Gov. Ron DeSantis' political goals.

Read full story
107 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis (FL) Signs Two Bills To Limit Biden's Vaccine Mandates

In Brandon, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to sign a bundle of anti-COVID-19 vaccination requirement measures into law on Thursday, a thinly veiled slap at Vice President Joe Biden.

Read full story
8 comments
Vermont State

Senator of Vermont (D), Patrick Leahy Retires From Senate After 46 Years

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is announcing his retirement after being in the senate since 1974. The 81-year old Democrat announced his retirement on Monday. "Marcelle and I have reached the conclusion that it is time to put down the gavel. It is time to pass the torch to the next Vermonter who will carry on this work for our great state. It's time to come home," he said in a news conference at the state capitol in Montpelier.

Read full story
7 comments

Court Grants Trump Delay In Releasing the January 6th Documents

Former President Donald Trump's plea to temporarily prevent the release of White House records to legislators investigating the fatal Capitol attack was granted by a federal appeals court on Thursday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy