What Happened in the Rittenhouse Case? An Extensive View on the Case

Kyle Rittenhouse in Court Image Screenshot of Mary Smith 391034/Flickr (Video)

On November 20, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted by a 12-person jury on all five charges of shooting two people and hurting one.

On August 25 last year, 17-year-old Rittenhouse shot and killed two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A third was seriously injured.

It took the 12-member jury in the trial 3.5 days to reach a verdict.

He might have been sentenced to life in prison if proven guilty.

During the trial, the adolescent claimed that he defended himself and did nothing wrong. He would have been surrounded if the American judiciary hadn't charged him with murder and manslaughter, among other things.

The prosecutor called Rittenhouse a fake soldier responsible for much more unrest. He took a rifle to the protest and pointed the weapon at protesters before he was arrested.

US President Joe Biden has responded to the ruling.

He says he is angry and concerned. "But we have to respect the jury's verdict."

Last summer, after a black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white officer, the streets of Kenosha were tumultuous for days. Blake made it out alive, although he was primarily crippled.

The cops involved were not charged, which sparked public outrage. Demonstrations that started peacefully became violent in the evening, with arson and looting.

He testified in court that he had looked after several individuals, erased graffiti from a wall, and extinguished a church fire.

Asked how he had come to kill his victims, Rittenhouse stated in court that the first man cornered him and grabbed his gun, fearing the man would use it against him.

The second man had hit him with a skateboard, and the third had come at him with his firearm. All three victims were white.

The case is causing a stir in the US. Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement say Rittenhouse and his allies have heightened the situation with their armed vigilantes.

Left-wing Americans saw it as an illustration of the dangers of the free-arms policy in the United States. According to left-wing America, Rittenhouse is a domestic terrorist who picked up guns and desired conflict for racist motives. The three guys who Rittenhouse shot, they claim, are the heroes. They tried to stop him before he could do any more harm.

According to defense counsel Mark Richards, bringing Rittenhouse to the stand was not the right choice.

"We had a mock jury and we did two different juries, one with him testifying and one without him testifying. It was substantially better when he testified... and that sealed it," Richards said. "If you don't put a client on the stand, you're going to lose, period."

A lot of Republicans encourage Kyle to sue the US for defamation over this tweet by President Joe Biden:

Rittenhouse's mother said the following about it:

"When I saw that I was shocked, I was angry. President Biden don't know my son whatsoever, and he's not a White supremacist," she said. "He's not a racist. And [Biden] did that for the votes. And I was so angry for a while at him and what he did to my son. He defamed him."

In January 2020, Sandmann, a Kentucky citizen, and CNN agreed to a $250 million defamation settlement over CNN's portrayal of his viral fight with a Native American man in Washington, D.C. Sandmann was seen in a video clip with his classmates wearing "MAGA" hats and smiling at Nathan Phillips. The latter was pounding a drum and singing at the Lincoln Memorial.

"I think Rittenhouse may be able to do the same thing when commentators on MSNBC say he's a school shooter, a White supremacist, even a vigilante," McMurtry (who helped Sandmann) said of a lawsuit against media outlets. "Lots of media people said he was a murderer, and I think that's actionable because that suggests that he committed a crime, and we now know that he didn't."

What do you think? Leave a comment with your opinion, and if you feel this is important, please share this article on social media with your friends and family.