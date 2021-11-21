What Happened in the Rittenhouse Case? An Extensive View on the Case

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g70d8_0d2imCqp00
Kyle Rittenhouse in CourtImage Screenshot of Mary Smith 391034/Flickr (Video)

On November 20, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted by a 12-person jury on all five charges of shooting two people and hurting one.

On August 25 last year, 17-year-old Rittenhouse shot and killed two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A third was seriously injured.

It took the 12-member jury in the trial 3.5 days to reach a verdict.

He might have been sentenced to life in prison if proven guilty.

During the trial, the adolescent claimed that he defended himself and did nothing wrong. He would have been surrounded if the American judiciary hadn't charged him with murder and manslaughter, among other things.

The prosecutor called Rittenhouse a fake soldier responsible for much more unrest. He took a rifle to the protest and pointed the weapon at protesters before he was arrested.

US President Joe Biden has responded to the ruling.

He says he is angry and concerned. "But we have to respect the jury's verdict."

Last summer, after a black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white officer, the streets of Kenosha were tumultuous for days. Blake made it out alive, although he was primarily crippled.

The cops involved were not charged, which sparked public outrage. Demonstrations that started peacefully became violent in the evening, with arson and looting.

He testified in court that he had looked after several individuals, erased graffiti from a wall, and extinguished a church fire.

Asked how he had come to kill his victims, Rittenhouse stated in court that the first man cornered him and grabbed his gun, fearing the man would use it against him.

The second man had hit him with a skateboard, and the third had come at him with his firearm. All three victims were white.

The case is causing a stir in the US. Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement say Rittenhouse and his allies have heightened the situation with their armed vigilantes.

Left-wing Americans saw it as an illustration of the dangers of the free-arms policy in the United States. According to left-wing America, Rittenhouse is a domestic terrorist who picked up guns and desired conflict for racist motives. The three guys who Rittenhouse shot, they claim, are the heroes. They tried to stop him before he could do any more harm.

According to defense counsel Mark Richards, bringing Rittenhouse to the stand was not the right choice.

"We had a mock jury and we did two different juries, one with him testifying and one without him testifying. It was substantially better when he testified... and that sealed it," Richards said. "If you don't put a client on the stand, you're going to lose, period."

A lot of Republicans encourage Kyle to sue the US for defamation over this tweet by President Joe Biden:

Rittenhouse's mother said the following about it:

"When I saw that I was shocked, I was angry. President Biden don't know my son whatsoever, and he's not a White supremacist," she said. "He's not a racist. And [Biden] did that for the votes. And I was so angry for a while at him and what he did to my son. He defamed him."

In January 2020, Sandmann, a Kentucky citizen, and CNN agreed to a $250 million defamation settlement over CNN's portrayal of his viral fight with a Native American man in Washington, D.C. Sandmann was seen in a video clip with his classmates wearing "MAGA" hats and smiling at Nathan Phillips. The latter was pounding a drum and singing at the Lincoln Memorial.

"I think Rittenhouse may be able to do the same thing when commentators on MSNBC say he's a school shooter, a White supremacist, even a vigilante," McMurtry (who helped Sandmann) said of a lawsuit against media outlets. "Lots of media people said he was a murderer, and I think that's actionable because that suggests that he committed a crime, and we now know that he didn't."

What do you think? Leave a comment with your opinion, and if you feel this is important, please share this article on social media with your friends and family.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
PoliticsLawKyle RittenhouseShootingKenosha

Comments / 110

Published by

Sharing you local news from the United States

Tampa, FL
1034 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Joe Biden To Restrict Flights From Several African Countries Due To New COVID-19 Variant

President Joe Biden stated Friday that the United States would begin restricting travel from South Africa and seven other nations on Monday due to the emergence of a new coronavirus type.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (85) Says Biden's Social Spending Bill Has A Role In Stepping Down

Democrat Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, 85, of Texas, who just announced that she would not run for reelection, stated that intra-party squabbling over President Biden's social spending plan had a role in her decision to step down from the House of Representatives.

Read full story

Trump Hints On A 2024 Election Run In A Twitter Statement

On Thanksgiving Day, former President Donald Trump released a statement where he hinted at a prospective presidential candidacy in 2024, according to the New York Times. The comment was a play on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign slogan, Make America Great Again, and it has fueled suspicion that he is plotting a return to the political scene.

Read full story

Michael Cohen Officially Got Released

On Monday morning, Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney and self-described fixer, Michael Cohen was formally freed from jail after serving the majority of his three-year sentence from his luxury Park Avenue apartment, which he had occupied for the previous year and a half.

Read full story

Marjorie Taylor Greene makes a list of requests for the Republican House Speaker if they win in 2022

On Thursday, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who is one of President Donald Trump's most ardent supporters in Congress, laid out requirements for a Republican leader who wants to earn her vote for House Speaker if Republicans can retake the majority after the 2022 elections. She also expressed skepticism about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's chances of being elected to the position.

Read full story
1 comments

Trump Thinks The January 6th Committee Could Damage His Presidency and Reputation

According to a court filing from his legal team on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump is accusing the House select committee investigating January 6 of being so relentless in search of his White House documents that it might permanently harm the presidency.

Read full story

Donald Trump's Influence Could Be Important In Electing The New House Speaker

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are threatening House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy with the speakership, setting the stage for a year-long dynamic that is already encouraging the Tea Party wing of the Republican party and influencing McCarthy's decision-making as he formulates a strategy to retake the House next year.

Read full story

AG Merrick Garland Aims To Prioritize Flight Violence Cases

Because of a significant spike in attacks and disruption of airline employees, Attorney General Merrick Garland urged federal investigators to prioritize cases involving violence on flights.

Read full story
1 comments

President Biden About The Arbery Case: "Our judicial system is doing its job, but that alone is not enough."

President Joe Biden stated Wednesday that the guilty convictions in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's assassination show that our judicial system is doing its job, but that alone is not enough.

Read full story

White House Announces New Climate Division, Led By Stanford professor Sally Benson

In a statement released on Wednesday, the White House announced the creation of a new climate-focused division under the Office of Science and Technology Policy, with Stanford professor Sally Benson serving as its director.

Read full story

Officials Approve Wind-Farm Near Rhode Island To Increase Renewable Energy Capacity

Federal regulators have approved plans for a wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island, as the Biden administration seeks to increase the nation's renewable energy capacity. The project will be smaller than initially planned, with 12 rather than 15 turbines. It has been redesigned to avoid high-value fishing grounds and shipping channels, which were previously considered for the project.

Read full story
Texas State

Governor Greg Abbott (TX) Officially Files For Re-Election

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas formally registered to run for reelection on Tuesday, putting him in the running for what is shaping up to be one of the most high-profile races in the country in 2022.

Read full story
14 comments

The Supreme Court Will Hear Case About Voter ID Law in North Carolina

Several Republican legislators in North Carolina have petitioned the Supreme Court to hear their case, which they believe is unfairly represented by the state's Democratic attorney general.

Read full story
1 comments

Biden Will Release Oil Reserves To Battle High Gas Prices

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday the release of emergency oil reserves in order to offset rising gasoline costs ahead of the popular Christmas travel season, but it will be several weeks before the barrels are available on the open market.

Read full story
22 comments

Senate Leader Charles Schumer (NY) Expects Build Back Better Act To Pass Before Christmas

The House of Representatives enacted the Democrats' enormous social spending and climate proposal on Friday by a vote of 220-213, bringing to close months of talks defined by internal party battles and debates between both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, among other things.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Donald Trump Causes Chaos in Georgia's Governor's Race

After being outraged by how Georgia Governor Brian Kemp reacted to the 2020 election results in his state, the former President might get his desire for a viable primary opponent to Republican Party leader Donald Trump in the coming months.

Read full story
364 comments

President Biden Selects Jerome Powell For A Second Term As Federal Reserve Chairman

Jerome Powell (Federal Reserve)Simone Fontana/Flickr. President Biden said earlier this week that he wants to propose Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve and Lael Brainard for vice-chair. Since 2011, Powell has been the chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Read full story

Texas Gubernatorial Election Candidate Beto O'Rourke Slams Biden Over Immigration Policy

President Biden will not be a focus of Beto O'Rourke's campaign for governor of Texas, the former Democratic congressman and presidential candidate stated on Sunday. He then went on to attack the president's lack of urgency on immigration concerns.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Governor Greg Abbott (TX) Funds 2020 Election Audit By $4 Million

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texan Republican legislators are diverting $4 million from the state's jail system to pay audits of election results. Abbott sought emergency funds from the Texas Legislature on Thursday, claiming that the Texas Secretary of Law's office lacks the resources to perform election audits, which the state requires to ensure that the public can trust election results.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy