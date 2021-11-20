Governor Ron DeSantis (FL) Signs Two Bills To Limit Biden's Vaccine Mandates

Ron DeSantis (FL) Gage Skidmore/Flickr

In Brandon, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to sign a bundle of anti-COVID-19 vaccination requirement measures into law on Thursday, a thinly veiled slap at Vice President Joe Biden.

In a rebuke to the White House, the legislation package will make it illegal to compel workers to be vaccinated.

Employers will be compelled to grant exemptions for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to: health or religious considerations, pregnancy or an upcoming pregnancy, and previous COVID-19 recovery.

During a news conference in Palm Beach earlier in November, DeSantis labeled the Biden administration the "Brandon administration."

Following DeSantis' demand for a special legislative session on vaccination requirements, the bill was signed. The three-day session was dubbed political theater by Democrats.

In November, the Biden administration issued a rule requiring employees in organizations with 100 or more to either be vaccinated or produce documentation of a COVID-19 test result. Following a court ruling, the federal agency that issued the regulation stopped enforcing it.

"Ron DeSantis and the republican leadership just wasted hundreds of thousands of dollars on this special session," Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon, a Democrat, tweeted Wednesday. "We didn’t even attempt to address this housing crisis affecting many in our state. We’re here just to kick off the governor’s campaign."

The governor also tweeted:

"I look forward to signing legislation that will protect their jobs and the jobs of all Floridians who are facing unjust termination due to heavy-handed mandates!"

