Ron DeSantis (FL) Limits Vaccine Mandates in Florida

House Republicans approved a bill to weaken coronavirus vaccination mandates in Florida companies on Wednesday, despite criticism that they compromised public health to fulfill Gov. Ron DeSantis' political goals.

“Your right to earn a living should not be contingent upon Covid shots,” DeSantis said when announcing the special session. “We have a responsibility, yes, to stand up against Biden's mandates.”

After a lengthy discussion, House members passed the bill on a party-line vote, claiming that they protected workers from being fired because of their vaccination status or federal virus regulations.

As part of an ongoing fight with the White House over vaccination requirements, DeSantis, a Republican, brought lawmakers into a special legislative session to enact the bill.

As he fights for reelection and considers a presidential run in 2024, the governor has acquired national attention in the GOP for his resistance to lockdowns and other antiviral measures.

Vaccine mandates in private firms would be prohibited unless workers were given the option to opt-out for medical reasons, religious views, immunity based on a past illness, frequent testing, or an agreement to wear protective equipment.

COVID-19 vaccination mandates would be prohibited in schools and local governments across the state under the proposed legislation.

“This is not about trying to craft good public policy,” Florida House Democratic co-leader Evan Jenne said during a Monday news conference in the Florida Capitol. “This is about whipping up people’s fears. A lot of this is fear based.”

DeSantis has developed a national base of conservative voters by sparring with Biden on pandemic regulations, and the special session furthers their goals.

Florida has already filed a legal challenge to the Biden administration's vaccination regulations.

On the other hand, this week's session will provide DeSantis with legislative victories from Republican members while enraging Democrats.

