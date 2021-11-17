Senator of Vermont (D), Patrick Leahy Retires From Senate After 46 Years

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNZVu_0cxLSXWO00
Fast FamiliesFollow/Flickr

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is announcing his retirement after being in the senate since 1974. The 81-year old Democrat announced his retirement on Monday.

"Marcelle and I have reached the conclusion that it is time to put down the gavel. It is time to pass the torch to the next Vermonter who will carry on this work for our great state. It's time to come home," he said in a news conference at the state capitol in Montpelier.

He was initially elected to the United States Senate in 1974 and currently serves as president pro tempore of the Senate, a constitutional function bestowed on the majority party's longest-serving lawmaker, placing him third in the presidential succession line.

He has chaired the Agriculture, Judiciary, and Appropriations committees during his time in Congress.

Leahy officially joined the senate in 1975 when the US was in a constitutional crisis, Nixon resigned due to the watergate scandal and the war in Vietnam.

"Within just a few months of taking office, as the newest and by far most junior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, we were asked to vote to reauthorize and to continue the war in Vietnam," Leahy recalled, noting that support for the war in Vermont was strong at the time. "But I'd always opposed it. We voted five times. Each time, the vote to continue the war was defeated by one vote. I was proud to be that one vote."

Leahy championed the environment and the cleanup of Lake Champlain during his eight years in the Senate, as well as advocating for an independent judiciary, banning the export of landmines, and working to advance the first update to the Violence Against Women Act.

As a result, Leahy will not run for re-election in 2022. Senators Leahy and five others have announced that they would not seek re-election.

His announcement also leaves Vermont's congressional delegation without a member for the first time since 2006.

What do you think? Leave a comment with your opinion and if you think this is important, please share this article on social media with your friends and family.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
PoliticsSenateVermontUs

Comments / 6

Published by

Sharing you local news from the United States

Tampa, FL
826 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis (FL) Signs Two Bills To Limit Biden's Vaccine Mandates

In Brandon, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to sign a bundle of anti-COVID-19 vaccination requirement measures into law on Thursday, a thinly veiled slap at Vice President Joe Biden.

Read full story
Florida State

Ron DeSantis (FL) Limits Vaccine Mandates in Florida

House Republicans approved a bill to weaken coronavirus vaccination mandates in Florida companies on Wednesday, despite criticism that they were compromising public health to fulfill Gov. Ron DeSantis' political goals.

Read full story
94 comments

Court Grants Trump Delay In Releasing the January 6th Documents

Former President Donald Trump's plea to temporarily prevent the release of White House records to legislators investigating the fatal Capitol attack was granted by a federal appeals court on Thursday.

Read full story

Former President Obama Says "Time is running out" About Climate Change Action

Former President Barack Obama encouraged international leaders on Monday to step up efforts to address climate change, citing Republicans and the Trump administration's aggressive opposition against climate science.

Read full story

Republicans Slam Big Bird on Twitter after getting his 'Jab'

On Saturday, Sesame Street character Big Bird announced on Twitter that he had gotten his COVID-19 vaccination. "My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," he wrote.

Read full story
6 comments

United States Changes Its Travel Restrictions By Ending Travel Bans

Concerns over COVID-19 forced the US to block its borders to foreign visitors from nations including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the UK, and most of Europe more than a year ago.

Read full story

What does the Virginia Governor Election tells us about National Politics

Ahead of next year's midterm elections, both candidates in Virginia, as well as the current and previous Presidents, have emphasized the race's national importance. Democrat Terry McAuliffe is hopeful that indifference among his party's voters won't impact participation in Democratic strongholds.

Read full story
Florida State

If Ron DeSantis Doesn't Hold An Election Audit in Florida, Republican Roger Stone Will Run For Governor

In a threat to run against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if the governor does not launch an audit of the state's 2020 election, Republican Roger Stone, a longstanding Trump friend, has promised to run against him.

Read full story
2 comments

Biden Achieves Breakthrough in his Domestic Policy Proposals, but still struggling with a few Critics

President Joe Biden declared Thursday that he and Democratic leaders in Congress had reached a historic framework on his sweeping domestic policy package, but he was still battling for critical final support from skeptical colleagues for the hard-fought and dramatically scaled-back bill, which had been significantly scaled back, aiming to have an agreement in place before departing for a series of international meetings in the afternoon, Biden made his case both privately on Capitol Hill to House Democrats and publicly in a speech delivered at the White House.

Read full story

Republican Governors Still Heavily Battle Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates, Biden Keeps Defending the Policy

During the last week, Republicans intensified their campaign against the Biden administration over federal COVID-19 vaccination regulations, calling on the president to reverse course on the requirements, which they believe to be unlawful abuses of American rights.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

The Surpreme Court Agrees on Hearing Oral Arguments of Texas Abortion Law

The Supreme Court agreed to hear oral arguments on a Texas law that prohibits most abortions after six weeks for the time being, but it also agreed to hear oral arguments on the statute next month.

Read full story
9 comments

U.S wants to start talking with North Korea

United States Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim has said that the United States has made it plain that the nation is not a target of any hostile intentions on its part.

Read full story
Alabama State

Governor of Alabama, Kay Ivy, Executes New Orders to Oppose Vaccine Mandates

The Governor of Alabama released an order on Monday that directs state officials not to implement a federal vaccination mandate that is set to take effect on December 8 and to work with opponents of the mandate in an attempt to overturn the obligation.

Read full story
32 comments
Florida State

Florida is Suing the Biden Administration over Vaccine Mandates, Ron DeSantis said

During a press conference on Thursday, Florida State Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that the state of Florida will be suing the Biden Administration over the vaccine mandates that Joe Biden ordered last month.

Read full story
1 comments
Missouri State

"We need to finish President Trump’s wall", Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says

Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas and his colleague from Missouri filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration on Thursday, alleging that the government violated the law by suspending border wall building along the United States-Mexico border.

Read full story
24 comments

Biden's Billionaire's Tax Criticised by Lawmakers. Joe Biden: “We need to get this done.”

A new billionaires' tax to help pay for President Joe Biden's social services and climate change plan was instantly criticized as being overly bureaucratic. Some legislators prefer the Democrats' initial proposal of merely hiking the highest tax rates on businesses and the rich to raise more revenue.

Read full story

Former President Obama Says Republicans Make Voting Harder

The former President of the United States, Barack Obama, accused Republicans of systematically attempting to dissuade Americans from voting at a campaign address for Democratic governor candidate Terry McAuliffe in Virginia.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

FBI Finds Skeletal Remains of Brian Laundrie in a Florida Park

A set of human remains discovered in a Florida nature preserve on Thursday have been recognized as those of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the murder of his girlfriend Gabby Petito when the duo was on a cross-country road trip, according to the FBI.

Read full story

Biden Plans on Defending Taiwan in Case of a Chinese Attack

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the United States was committed to defending Taiwan if it were to come under assault from China, a posture that seems to be at odds with the United States' professed policy of strategic ambiguity. The White House has responded to similar assertions made by Biden before, saying that historical US policy toward the island has not changed.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy