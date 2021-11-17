Senator of Vermont (D), Patrick Leahy Retires From Senate After 46 Years

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is announcing his retirement after being in the senate since 1974. The 81-year old Democrat announced his retirement on Monday.

"Marcelle and I have reached the conclusion that it is time to put down the gavel. It is time to pass the torch to the next Vermonter who will carry on this work for our great state. It's time to come home," he said in a news conference at the state capitol in Montpelier.

He was initially elected to the United States Senate in 1974 and currently serves as president pro tempore of the Senate, a constitutional function bestowed on the majority party's longest-serving lawmaker, placing him third in the presidential succession line.

He has chaired the Agriculture, Judiciary, and Appropriations committees during his time in Congress.

Leahy officially joined the senate in 1975 when the US was in a constitutional crisis, Nixon resigned due to the watergate scandal and the war in Vietnam.

"Within just a few months of taking office, as the newest and by far most junior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, we were asked to vote to reauthorize and to continue the war in Vietnam," Leahy recalled, noting that support for the war in Vermont was strong at the time. "But I'd always opposed it. We voted five times. Each time, the vote to continue the war was defeated by one vote. I was proud to be that one vote."

Leahy championed the environment and the cleanup of Lake Champlain during his eight years in the Senate, as well as advocating for an independent judiciary, banning the export of landmines, and working to advance the first update to the Violence Against Women Act.

As a result, Leahy will not run for re-election in 2022. Senators Leahy and five others have announced that they would not seek re-election.

His announcement also leaves Vermont's congressional delegation without a member for the first time since 2006.

