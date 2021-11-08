Republicans Slam Big Bird on Twitter after getting his 'Jab'

On Saturday, Sesame Street character Big Bird announced on Twitter that he had gotten his COVID-19 vaccination.

"My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," he wrote.

Many Twitter users thanked the character for helping to keep Sesame Street safe and setting a good example for youngsters.

President Biden and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky were among those who thanked and praised.

Lisa Boothe of Fox News accused the Muppet of brainwashing kids.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz also criticized the message by posting this on Twitter:

In light of Big Bird's reputation for spreading messages of love and curiosity, many have observed the irony of the pile-on. He's also been vaccinated before, they said. As a "small bird," Big Bird had been taking immunizations. Others called Big Bird a puppet and a communist.

Big Bird & Elmo are at least a step higher than Fauci, but exploiting them to peddle the drug is just as despicable," commented Florida congressional candidate Lavern Spicer.

Ted Cruz also said that children are not in danger of contracting COVID-19. Although most sick children show only moderate symptoms, doctors believe immunizations may avoid numerous infections, hospitalizations, and school interruptions.

This article is not medical advice, do your own research and stay safe.

