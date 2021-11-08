United States Changes Its Travel Restrictions By Ending Travel Bans

Concerns over COVID-19 forced the US to block its borders to foreign visitors from nations including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the UK, and most of Europe more than a year ago.

Travel prohibitions from particular nations end Monday. Except in rare cases, overseas tourists must be vaccinated to enter the US. Vaccinated persons may re-enter the US through land borders with Canada and Mexico. Most travel between Canada and Mexico to the US is by land.

This is despite the fact that Europeans have been lobbying the US to reform its policy.

Adult overseas visitors to the US must be fully immunized before boarding. Travelers must still produce confirmation of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entering the US.

Unvaccinated Americans must present documentation of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel abroad. Both Americans and non-citizens must undergo a vaccination test within three days before leaving. This does not apply to domestic flights.

Most, but not all. Any COVID-19 vaccine certified for emergency use by the WHO, including Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines used in the US, as well as AstraZeneca and Sinovac in China. The Sputnik V vaccination from Russia is presently banned in 70 countries.

Even though Chinese citizens may officially enter the US, few are likely to go due to domestic limitations. Tourists from China were a profitable business before the epidemic.

