If Ron DeSantis Doesn't Hold An Election Audit in Florida, Republican Roger Stone Will Run For Governor

In a threat to run against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if the governor does not launch an audit of the state's 2020 election, Republican Roger Stone, a longstanding Trump friend, has promised to run against him.

"If Gov. Ron DeSantis does not order a full audit of the Florida 2020 vote, I may be forced to seek the Libertarian Party nomination for governor in 2022. And Ron can kiss his arrogant Yalie ass goodbye #DefendFlorida," Stone added.

Stone also said on Sunday that if DeSantis does not investigate his charges of voting fraud, he may be obliged to seek the Libertarian party candidacy, using the hashtag #ByeRon to signify his intention to seek the Libertarian nomination.

Currently, there is no proof of massive voting fraud in the next presidential election. And Donald Trump won Florida by a margin of around 3 percentage points against Joe Biden.

Local Republicans, though, have not been deterred by Trump's win in the state from pressing for audits. In September, the Republican Party of Lake County, which is located near Orlando, passed resolutions urging every state legislator to undertake an audit of the 2020 election.

"What we do in Florida is, there's a pre- and post-election audit that happens automatically. So, that has happened. It passed with flying colors in terms of how that's going," DeSantis reportedly said at an event in mid-October, adding that he thought Florida had a "great election package."

