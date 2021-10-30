Governor of Alabama, Kay Ivy, Executes New Orders to Oppose Vaccine Mandates

The Governor of Alabama released an order on Monday that directs state officials not to implement a federal vaccination mandate that is set to take effect on December 8 and to work with opponents of the mandate in an attempt to overturn the obligation.

Specifically, Ivey said in the ruling that the federal government has exceeded its authority by imposing these regulations.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden issued an executive order mandating government contractors and workers to get COVID-19 immunizations.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, organizations with more than 100 workers will be required to demand immunizations or frequent testing.

Biden has also said that he intends to mandate immunizations for all healthcare professionals in the future.

"It is, therefore, the policy of my administration to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations as safe and effective but to oppose overreaching COVID-19 vaccination mandates imposed by the government, Ivey’s order said."

The executive order in Alabama does not go as far as regulations in other states, such as Texas and Montana, which ban companies from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations to be administered to employees.

Since the announcement of Biden's proposed requirements, Ivey has expressed strong opposition to them.

According to Ivey, who announced the executive order through Twitter, the state would never force vaccinations.

State Representative Chris England said on Twitter that legislation to prevent employer vaccination requirements may still be introduced during a special session to discuss redistricting.

What do you think? Leave a comment with your opinion and if you think this is important, please share this article on social media with your friends and family.