U.S wants to start talking with North Korea

United States Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim has said that the United States has made it plain that the nation is not a target of any hostile intentions on its part.

He commented after meeting with South Korea's ambassador for peace and security matters on the Korean peninsula, Noh Kyu-duk, who was in attendance.

The United States wishes to continue collaborating with South Korea to pursue ideas and initiatives such as the proclamation of the end of the Korean War by both nations, according to Sung Kim. The United States and South Korea are both committed to achieving peace.

After conducting a ballistic missile test from a submarine, North Korea received harsh criticism from the United States last week.

The latest launch follows a series of nuclear-capable weapons tests conducted in September, which raised the possibility that such weapons might be used to fire missiles against South Korea or Japan.

Following their meeting with their Japanese counterparts in Washington, Sung Kim discussed the discussion with his southern counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk, who was present at the meeting.

For years, the dictatorship of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been a source of worldwide instability by developing powerful weaponry.

Former US President Donald Trump attempted to talk with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but failed to achieve a breakthrough. Kim's leadership wants to be free of the crippling international sanctions that it is now subjected to.

North Korea has launched several missiles in recent weeks, even though North Korea and South Korea re-established direct lines of contact earlier this year.

Seoul voiced optimism earlier this month that the inter-Korean conversation would be able to be re-established.

What do you think? Leave a comment with your opinion and if you think this is important, please share this article on social media with your friends and family.