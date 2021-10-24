Former President Obama Says Republicans Make Voting Harder

The former President of the United States, Barack Obama, accused Republicans of systematically attempting to dissuade Americans from voting at a campaign address for Democratic governor candidate Terry McAuliffe in Virginia.

Only a little more than a week before Election Day, McAuliffe and Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin are locked in a dead-even race for the governorship of Virginia.

According to the most recent Monmouth University poll, both candidates garnered 46 percent of potential voters.

According to a remark made to Fox News on Sunday, Younkin's team reacted angrily to Obama's accusations that Republicans are attempting to discourage people from voting, calling the claims fake lies.

It's unclear whose measures Obama was alluding to when he made his remarks, but Democrats have recently taken aim at Georgia's voting legislation.

President Biden, for example, said in March that the bill extends voting hours to the end of the day early.

When it comes to the close fight for the Democratic presidential nomination, McAuliffe has earned support from a number of high-profile Democrats.

McAuliffe has received endorsements from Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, and unsuccessful Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, with President Biden scheduled to campaign with the candidate on Tuesday in Arlington.

"We all know education starts with curriculum," Youngkin told his supporters at a rally on Saturday. "We will teach all history, the good and the bad."

"America has fabulous chapters and it's the greatest country in the world, but we also have some important chapters in our history, we must teach them," Youngkin added, saying that under his administration, children will not be taught "to view everything through a lens of race."

