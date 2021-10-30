Republican Governors Still Heavily Battle Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates, Biden Keeps Defending the Policy

During the last week, Republicans intensified their campaign against the Biden administration over federal COVID-19 vaccination regulations, calling on the president to reverse course on the requirements, which they believe to be unlawful abuses of American rights.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is considered a possible presidential contender in 2024, called for a special session of the state legislature on Thursday to concentrate on resisting the requirements after earlier stating his intention to challenge the administration for violating the Constitution.

However, White House health experts have always defended vaccine mandates as being successful, citing a 20 percent rise in immunization rates among employers and institutions that require the doses as evidence.

Several public health experts have also said that mandates are the most effective strategy for increasing vaccination rates and bringing the epidemic closer to an end.

Earlier this month, President Biden announced his intention to have the Labor Department's division of labor standards draft the requirement, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Business Roundtable, two of the most powerful corporate lobbying organizations, said they were not opposed to the rule.

As part of its opposition to the vaccination requirements, the Alabama Republican Party called on its state legislature on Friday to take action.

Chairman John Wahl called the requirements discriminatory and an obvious infringement of residents' fundamental right to privacy.

“The Biden Administration is out of control, and needs to be challenged on these unconstitutional and un-American mandates,” he said in a statement. “I want to see Alabama leading the charge to defend the rights and freedoms of our citizens. We need to protect both the people of Alabama and the businesses of Alabama from this forced Government discrimination.”

Although a measure that would have prevented businesses from demanding vaccinations failed in the state legislature earlier this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also taken issue with vaccination restrictions, issuing an executive order last week barring them by any organization in Texas.

Among those denounced by the White House are Republican governors who oppose vaccination mandates for companies, like Abbott and DeSantis, accusing them of putting political expediency above public health.

