R. Kelly is going to stand Trial Again after Last Month Conviction

After being convicted of federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges in Brooklyn last month, R. Kelly is set to go on trial for the second time in Chicago beginning on August 1.

As a result of the charges brought against him, R. Kelly faces charges of producing child pornography, inducing children into sex acts, and conspiring with two former employees to fix his 2008 criminal trial in Illinois by bribing witnesses and victims in an attempt to persuade them to change their stories.

He will be sentenced in the Brooklyn case, in which a jury found him guilty of all nine charges against him, three months after Kelly's trial is set to begin.

This includes eight breaches of the Mann Act, which is a federal anti-sex trafficking statute.

He faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison if he is found guilty of all nine counts against him.

Because of the epidemic and the Brooklyn case, the Chicago trial has been postponed a number of times since it began.

Mr. Kelly was convicted and acquitted of 14 charges of child pornography in Illinois in 2008, after which he was released from prison.

According to the federal indictment in the Chicago case, which was filed in July 2019, Mr. Kelly and others paid the witness approximately $170,000 to cancel the news conference.

Kelly is also accused of instructing his victims to lie before a grand jury about having had a sexual connection with the artist, according to the indictment.