2 Marijuana Traffickers Arrested at Miami Beach

Miami Beach Police

After receiving information about suspected marijuana trafficking out of a Miami Beach company, police detained and charged two individuals with possession of marijuana for trafficking, as well as additional criminal offenses.

According to Miami Beach Police, investigators from the Strategic Investigations Section of the Miami Beach Police Department executed search warrants at two companies in the Miami Beach area on Wednesday.

The businesses were Kush Gods and Kush Gods II.

After receiving several complaints, investigators launched some undercover operations in which they bought marijuana from company workers to prove their innocence. According to authorities, detectives conducted undercover operations at this Kush Gods site as well, and they were also able to buy marijuana from the establishment.

Likewise, the Miami Beach Code Enforcement Department reacted and ordered an immediate cancellation of the business tax receipts of the participants.

Florida is one of several states in the United States that have stringent drug regulations. Every year, the drug regulations get more and more stringent.

Chapter 893 of the Florida Statutes contains the relevant legislation. Chapter 893 of the United States Code contains a list of restricted substances that are subject to the law. According to surveys, cocaine was the most often reported substance among those admitted to main drug treatment facilities in Florida, followed by marijuana.

