Biden Doubles Amount of Refugees let into the Country

The President's Report to Congress on the proposed Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions was sent to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees by the State Department, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services.

The agencies will next confer with Congress to arrive at a final figure. The State Department is seeking to increase the number of refugees admitted to the United States by a factor of two.

The statement claimed that the world is experiencing unprecedented global displacement and humanitarian needs and that the United States has a long history of offering safe refuge and opportunities to that escaping persecution. Following the conclusion of the country's almost 20-year military involvement in Afghanistan, the US has evacuated thousands of Afghan allies and at-risk civilians.

After almost 20 years of occupation, US troops departed from Afghanistan last month, bringing an end to the country's longest conflict.

Thousands of Afghan civilians flocked to Kabul's airport in the hopes of being evacuated to the United States as the Taliban and other terrorist organizations advanced into the capital.

The precise number of Afghan refugees coming into the United States is unknown, but The New York Times reports that at least 50,000 Afghans will be allowed into the country over the next month, with about 31,000 already arriving and being processed.

If the plan is carried out as planned, the number of refugees accepted in the coming months would exceed the entire number of Afghan refugees resettled in the United States since the US began attacked the nation in 2001.

