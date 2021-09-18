Greg Abbott Says "Immigrants Will Be Moved Away From Texas Border" After Immigration Boom From Haiti

Immigration policies are very controversial in the United States, people who don't want immigration at all, people who want to let everybody in because they believe in a stateless world and then there are the people (like me) who stand right in the middle: check who you let in.

Haiti was hit by a massive earthquake last month, killing more than 2,000 and injuring thousands. In July, the country's president, Jovenel Moïse, was also assassinated. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Ariel Henry was identified as a suspect in that murder. Haitian customs were then ordered not to let Henry out of the country, after which the prime minister fired the prosecutor. It is not yet known what this means for the judicial investigation.

At this moment, refugees from Haiti are trying to cross the border with the United States at Del Rio, Mexico. Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano announced a local state of calamity on Friday, announcing that the city is shutting toll booths on the international bridge linking the city to Ciudad Acua as a security precaution.

Lozano previously said that he had sought governmental support to help prevent additional migrants from entering the city. According to him, a further 8,000 migrants are expected to arrive in the following days. Because of a large number of migrants coming so rapidly in Del Rio, a group of approximately 35,000 people, local authorities are concerned about feeding and housing thousands of migrants who are now forced to wait in the shade of the bridge.

According to US Customs, nearly 14,000 migrants are currently at the Texas border. Authorities on Friday removed some 2,000 migrants from the border town of Del Rio and transferred them to government shelters. In the coming days, Customs will also send about 400 extra observers to Del Rio. The access road to the city is temporarily closed.

The migrants are not only from Haiti but the number of migrants from the country has been increasing in recent months. In August, about 7,500 Haitians were spotted by customs along the US southern border.

Gov. Greg Abbott stated the US Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security have informed the state that the migrants would be moved to Arizona, California, and perhaps Laredo during an appearance in Fort Worth on Friday.

"But one thing that we know for a fact and that is, there's nothing but uncertainty and indecision by the Biden administration about exactly what they're going to do," Abbott said.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.