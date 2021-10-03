Florida City, FL

The 5 Most Dangerous Places in Florida

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19CCfO_0bvc1rDe00

Overall, I think Florida is a beautiful state but there might be some places like everywhere in the country where you don't want to be.

Let's take a look at the 5 most dangerous places in the state of Florida.

1. Opa Locka

Despite the fact that it is a relatively tiny neighborhood in northeastern Miami-Dade, Opa Locka is one of the most dangerous cities in the country. Opa Locka is just 4.2 square miles in size, yet it has very high rates of violent crime and robbery, as well as theft, despite its small size.

2. Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach is another tourist destination to make the list this year, and similar to what appears to be occurring in Miami Beach, PCB is seeing much of the same in terms of crime. Property crime, for instance, is at an all-time high in Panama City Beach, coming in at 6,347 per 100k, which is considerably more than the 2,145 state average

3. Perry

According to national statistics, Perry has a high crime rate when compared to the national average. The figure is really 108.94 percent greater! A large number of these crimes are related to larceny, property crime, and burglary, with rates that are often four times higher than the state's general average in these categories.

4. Cocoa

In Brevard County, the city of Cocoa has a population of less than 20,000 people, making it a small city. The city of Cocoa, which did not appear on last year's list of the most hazardous places, has climbed one rank to the ninth position this year.

One of the primary reasons Cocoa made the list was the fact that the crime rate was 139.59 percent higher than the national average at the time of the survey.

According to current FBI statistics, the crime rate for larceny is almost three times higher than the national average, while the crime rate for property crime is two times higher.

5. Florida City

This city's crime figures wind up being very high when compared to the national average and even when compared to the average for the state. For example, the rate of violent crime per 100,000 people is 2,619 per 100,000 people. This is almost seven times greater than the national average of 366 crimes per 100,000 people, which is 366 crimes per 100,000 people.

What do you think that is the most dangerous place?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 16

Published by

Publishing Information About The Great State of Florida.

Miami, FL
718 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Texas State

Lawyer Sues Texas Doctor Who Performed Abortion To Test New Law

A closely split Supreme Court upheld a Texas statute that prohibits most abortions, thereby depriving most women in the country's second-largest state of their right to an abortion. The Texas legislation, which was signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions after medical experts discover heart activity, which typically occurs around six weeks and before many women are aware that they are pregnant.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Requests Biden to Declare Emergency Situation in Order to Control the Border Crises

Regarding the Immigration Crises at the border right now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has stated that he requested President Biden to declare an emergency situation in the state of Texas at the situation at the border.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Black Lives Matter Hold A Protest In New York After Alleged Racial Incident in Carmine's Restaurant

Following a recent fight between a hostess and three black female visitors, Black Lives Matter protesters gathered at Carmine's in New York City on Monday to accuse the Italian restaurant of racism. When Carmine's 24-year-old waitress asked to see their COVID-19 immunization cards, Kaeita Nkeenge Rankin, 44, Tyonnie Keshay Rankin, 21, and Sally Rechelle Lewis, 49, allegedly assaulted her. Following the altercation, the three were detained and charged with assault and criminal mischief.

Read full story
96 comments

Trump about Mitch McConnell: "I think he’s very bad for the Republican Party."

Within the Republican circles, Mitch McConnell, leader of the Republicans in the US Senate is quite controversial after the 2020 Elections. He didn't support Trump after his defeat against Joe Biden, which is totally his right, but he hasn't made a lot of friends within the party.

Read full story

FDA Denies Pfizer Additional Booster Shot

On Friday, an important Food and Drug Administration advisory group unanimously rejected a proposal to give the general population booster doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine, citing a lack of evidence. The panel, on the other hand, may still approve the injections for the elderly.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

The Mysterious Story About The Chicago Tylenol Killings

Image of Tylenol - (Duisterdepodcast) In 1982, in the Chicago area, a series of murders took place called the Chicago Tylenol Killings because of the poisoning signature with every one of them. All of the known victims had taken Tylenol capsules.

Read full story
1 comments

We Are Stuck In A Format-Society, Break Free!

Have you ever looked at this world or even your own life and thought: “I am right and they are wrong” even though everybody else agrees about the same narrative. Let me give you an example. When I was in kindergarten, my teacher asked us all the questions: “What sound does a doorbell make?” The whole class answered with: “Ding-Dong.”

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Signs Contract To Build The Texas-Mexico Border Wall

Officials from the state of Texas announced on Thursday that a venture between a design company and an engineering business had been granted the contract to supervise the building of a border barrier along the Texas-Mexico border.

Read full story
Miami, FL

The 4 Most Dangerous Roads in Miami

Miami is a well-known and lively city that provides inhabitants with an experience unlike any other in the United States. Miami offers great cuisine, a vibrant nightlife, gorgeous beaches, and a diverse cultural mix that everyone who lives or visits falls in love with.

Read full story
5 comments

South Carolina Lawyer Murdaugh Turns Himself In.

Alex Murdaugh, a well-known South Carolina lawyer who is the subject of several state investigations, surrendered to authorities on Thursday. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Murdaugh was charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to conduct insurance fraud, and submitting a fake police report. He was arrested and placed into the Hampton County Detention Center, where his bail was set at $20,000 by a judge. Murdaugh's attorneys said in court that he planned to return to an out-of-state drug treatment facility.

Read full story
Cape Canaveral, FL

SpaceX Successfully Sends Four Amateurs into Space

SpaceX has successfully launched its first trip to space without the need for professional astronauts, according to the company. The firm launched Inspiration4 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday night, as part of a journey planned and funded by wealthy businessman Jared Isaacman, who also served as the organization's chairman. Prior to splashing down in Florida, the four-person crew will spend three days in space circling the Earth before returning to Earth.

Read full story
California State

The 5 Best Places to Visit in The State of California

San Francisco is one of the most popular places to live in California. By far. It has a lot of iconic buildings and landmarks and is full of established self-owned businesses. A great community connects the beautiful city with the people that live there. San Francisco is known for its diverse community and the people that live there.

Read full story
Florida State

Top 4 Shops & Centers to Visit in Florida

There are a lot of shops Floridians visit daily, in these times, local entrepreneurs and shop owners are having a tough time. So why don't you all buy your goods with the local shop owners instead of the big corporate companies?

Read full story

Biden Keeps Faith in Mark Milley after Allegations

US Vice President Joe Biden continues to have "full confidence" in US Army Chief of Staff Mark Milley. The White House made the statement in response to allegations that the top soldier under Biden's predecessor, President Donald Trump, covertly telephoned his counterpart in China twice in the course of his duties.

Read full story

The NBA is Not Going to Require Vaccination Proof or Testing With Their Players After Joe Biden's Mandate on Businesses

According to reports, the NBA will not require players to get a COVID-19 vaccination injection before participating in games. An official announcement is expected to be made later this week, at the earliest.

Read full story
56 comments
California State

California Chooses to Keep Gavin Newsom in Office

Hours before the polls close in California, I take a look at why this Recall election is so important for California, the Democrats, and the United States. Today, the recall election is taking place because "The People" want to remove current Governor Gavin Newsom from Office because he lacked in his policies in battling the Coronavirus, the housing problems, immigration, jobs, water rationing, and so on.

Read full story

This is how to setup your Ipad Pro

A couple of weeks ago, I struggled to buy a new laptop or stick to my (descent running) older one. The only thing that was getting in the way was the price tag — and which one I would buy. Then I stumbled upon a website that rents out Apple products. Their product range included the Macbook Air for a reasonable price.

Read full story
Sugar Land, TX

The Mysterious Saga of the Whitaker Family Murders

On December the 10th, 2003, in Sugar Land, Texas, a regular family is about to throw a party because of Thomas’ graduation. He’s the oldest son of the family. Then 23 years old. Thomas is known to be a smart guy, and he will be graduating from Sam Houston State University.

Read full story
California State

Biden Declares Emergency Area in California due to Wildfires

California has been designated a disaster area by US President Joe Biden as a result of the wildfires that have been burning for over a month in the state. He will go to the state on Monday in order to evaluate the situation. According to the White House, Biden will also promise national assistance.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy