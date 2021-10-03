The 5 Most Dangerous Places in Florida

Overall, I think Florida is a beautiful state but there might be some places like everywhere in the country where you don't want to be.

Let's take a look at the 5 most dangerous places in the state of Florida.

1. Opa Locka

Despite the fact that it is a relatively tiny neighborhood in northeastern Miami-Dade, Opa Locka is one of the most dangerous cities in the country. Opa Locka is just 4.2 square miles in size, yet it has very high rates of violent crime and robbery, as well as theft, despite its small size.

2. Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach is another tourist destination to make the list this year, and similar to what appears to be occurring in Miami Beach, PCB is seeing much of the same in terms of crime. Property crime, for instance, is at an all-time high in Panama City Beach, coming in at 6,347 per 100k, which is considerably more than the 2,145 state average

3. Perry

According to national statistics, Perry has a high crime rate when compared to the national average. The figure is really 108.94 percent greater! A large number of these crimes are related to larceny, property crime, and burglary, with rates that are often four times higher than the state's general average in these categories.

4. Cocoa

In Brevard County, the city of Cocoa has a population of less than 20,000 people, making it a small city. The city of Cocoa, which did not appear on last year's list of the most hazardous places, has climbed one rank to the ninth position this year.

One of the primary reasons Cocoa made the list was the fact that the crime rate was 139.59 percent higher than the national average at the time of the survey.

According to current FBI statistics, the crime rate for larceny is almost three times higher than the national average, while the crime rate for property crime is two times higher.

5. Florida City

This city's crime figures wind up being very high when compared to the national average and even when compared to the average for the state. For example, the rate of violent crime per 100,000 people is 2,619 per 100,000 people. This is almost seven times greater than the national average of 366 crimes per 100,000 people, which is 366 crimes per 100,000 people.

What do you think that is the most dangerous place?

