Federal Government is Suing Texas Over Abortion Ban

Merrick Garland filed a lawsuit on Thursday to overturn the state's new ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which he described as a scheme to nullify the Constitution of the United States" because it interferes with a right to abortion recognized by the Supreme Court of the United States.

As the state's new restricted voting law takes effect and Texas prepares to redistrict its political districts in a special session on redistricting that begins later this month, expect more challenges along those lines - and soon. A long history of civil and voting rights litigation and legislation, as well as constitutional concerns and sharp political divisions, are all present in these topics.

Combine this with the mutual contempt that the federal and state governments have for one another. Add together the Republican Party's hold on Austin and the Democratic Party's hold on Washington, D.C., and it seemed clear that someone was going to sue someone.

This isn't a new phenomenon. Texas is led by a governor and an attorney general who are adamant about fighting the federal government at any cost.

When a Republican was in the White House, the state's constant bombardment of legal challenges against the federal government decreased; but, when a Democrat was elected president, the state's barrage increased significantly.

On the day Biden was inaugurated, Attorney General Ken Paxton pledged as much in a tweet from his official state account:

"Congrats, President Biden. On Inauguration Day, I wish our country the best. I promise my fellow Texans and Americans that I will fight against the many unconstitutional and illegal actions that the new administration will take, challenge federal overreach that infringes on Texans’ rights, and serve as a major check against the administration’s lawlessness. Texas First! Law & Order always!"

So far this year, Texas has filed lawsuits against the federal government on a wide range of topics, including health care financing, coal regulations, oil pipelines, immigration policy, and deportation.

Meanwhile, Garland is suing the state of Texas over the state's abortion legislation. The state's lawsuits against the federal government are making their way through the courts.

The first redistricting cases have already been filed, despite the fact that no one has had access to the data for long enough to make a meaningful effort to create the first map or to have the first discussion about how the state's political territory should be redrawn.

The state's new voting legislation, which is similar to new rules in other states, is facing its own set of legal hurdles - which may include future action from Garland's own U.S. Department of Justice.

