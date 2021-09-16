A Woman Was Shot In Her Own House In Atlanta

As shots were fired at the Country Oaks apartments on Wednesday night, bullets flew about in the parking area, scattering the residents.

Jessica Pickens believes she and her children were at risk of being murdered when a gunman opened fire on her apartment. Pickens was not spared, as she was struck by two gunshots during the attack.

Picken's house was riddled with bullet holes after the shooting.

When the gunshots burst into her house, she was taken aback. Pickens said she fell to the ground when she heard them for the first time, and that is when she was shot.

“It was going to be either me or her,” said Pickens.

With tears in her eyes as she considered how she and her one-year-old daughter might have been murdered when bullets began flying into her flat, Pickens couldn't help but break down. Pickens was shot in the rear by one or two of the bullets fired into her apartment at the Country Oaks apartments complex.

She was brought to the hospital, where she was treated and subsequently discharged.

Despite her suspicions, she does not think she was the intended target of the gunshot. Bullets struck not just her apartment, but also vehicles parked in the parking lot as they left the building. Pickens claims that her 13-year-old and 7-year-old children have been traumatized. She is perplexed as to why someone would act in such a dangerous manner with so many children around.

The police are looking into it, but that isn't good enough for her. She does not feel secure in her apartment and wants to relocate to a different section of the building.

