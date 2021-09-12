Texas’ Right to Life Receives Bomb Threat

A bomb threat was sent through email to a Texas Right to Life facility in Bellaire, Texas, on Friday, prompting the evacuation of the facility and the surrounding area.

At 10:15 a.m., authorities were sent to the office in the 4500 block of Bissonnet Avenue.

Texas Right to Life reported to authorities that they had received an email containing a bomb threat aimed at their office location. A postal carrier arrived at the site just as the Bellaire police officers arrived to collect the complaint, and the officers saw a strange item being dropped off by the mail carrier and investigated it further.

As a result, the building was evacuated, and a bomb squad was sent to the site to investigate. By using an X-ray of the box, the bomb squad was able to establish that the contents of the package were not hazardous when they arrived.

The contents of the package were not disclosed by the Bellaire police department. Everyone was permitted to return to their respective offices inside the building.

The city of Bellaire stated the package was seized by the Bellaire Police Department, which will continue its investigation.

Texas Right to Life had one of its websites knocked down earlier this week in what seemed to be a targeted internet assault, according to a statement released by the city of Bellaire. This is the second effort to disrupt the organization's operations in recent days, according to the statement.

As stated by the City of Bellaire, making a bomb threat is a criminal crime known as a "terroristic threat," which is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and a maximum sentence of one year in county prison.

Texas Right to Life did the right thing in contacting the police,” Bellaire’s statement read. “It was fortunate that our officers were on scene when the suspicious package was delivered and we appreciate the occupants of the building working with police to quickly clear out in the event that this was an actual bomb.”

