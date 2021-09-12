James Spears Files To End Conservatorship on Britney

Britney Spears' father filed paperwork on Tuesday to terminate the 13-year judicial conservatorship over his daughter's life and finances.

James Spears filed a motion in Los Angeles Superior Court to end the conservatorship.

“As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” the document says. “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

The motion will need to be approved by Judge Brenda Penny, who is in charge of the case.

Britney Spears' attorney Matthew Rosengart said in an email that the filing is "yet another major legal win" for Ms. Spears, as well as vindication.

James Spears had been the focus of most of the public and his daughter's outrage over the conservatorship.

On Sept. 29, the next hearing in the case was scheduled to hear a petition from Britney Spears' attorney to have him removed.

In a petition on Aug. 12, James Spears said that he intended to stand down as her financial conservator, but gave no timeframe. In 2019, he relinquished authority over her personal choices in favor of managing her finances.

He has said many times that his removal was unjustified and that he acted only in his daughter's best interests.

Britney Spears was placed under conservatorship in 2008 when she started to have extremely public mental problems, with media outlets obsessing over every detail, hordes of photographers relentlessly following her around, and she lost custody of her children.

Britney Spears' "impassioned appeal" to terminate the legal arrangement in a June 23 address in court jolted those who wanted to see her released from it, according to Tuesday's petition, which quotes from the transcript of that afternoon's speech.

“I just want my life back,” Britney Spears said. “And it’s been 13 years and it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested.”

Spears said in Tuesday's filing that she was unaware that she could submit a petition to terminate the conservatorship, which she has yet to do. Penny's decision to enable her to choose Rosengart as her counsel shows that the court trusts her with important decisions, according to the document. It also claims that evidence indicates she has "demonstrated a degree of independence" by driving herself throughout Southern California.

Her willingness to make her own choices about therapy and other medical treatment is also mentioned.

Spears said in her June 23 address that she was forced to take certain medicines and utilize an intrauterine device for birth control against her choice due to the conservatorship.

James Spears called for a court investigation of these and other allegations, saying they were issues that were beyond his control because he had stepped down as conservator of his daughter’s person, handing the role off to court-appointed professional Jodi Montgomery.

Rosengart said when he was recruited in July that he planned to assist with the termination of the conservatorship and questioned whether it was necessary to create one in the first place, but he had not yet filed to do so.

Instead, he said that getting rid of James Spears, whom he challenged to resign on the spot in his first appearance before the court, was his top goal.

Spears credited the conservatorship's early existence with keeping her career alive, despite the fact that she has since put her work on pause for more than two years.

Fans who were outraged by her situation and saw what they thought were cries for assistance in the pop star's Instagram postings started using the hashtag #FreeBritney on social media and began protesting outside her court appearances.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.