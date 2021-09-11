The Hurricane Season Is Peaking!

Statistically or climatologically speaking, the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season occurs on September 10th. That does not necessarily imply that we are halfway through the season; rather, it indicates that circumstances are the most conducive for tropical cyclone development at the moment.

At this point in the season, we've had 13 named storms, 5 hurricanes, and three major hurricanes, and we still have 81 days left to go. As a result, it should come as no surprise that the NHC is presently keeping an eye on three systems. But let's speak about Larry for a moment. It's a really remarkable system to see.

A big and long-lived hurricane, Hurricane Larry is extremely near to Newfoundland. As it reaches Greenland, it is likely to turn extratropical, according to forecasts. After that, it will merge with another low-pressure system, resulting in snow and blizzard conditions. In Greenland, there may be as much as 2-5 feet of snow!

And you'd think that, given how far north it is, that would be a world record, but it isn't. Hurricane Faith made it all the way to the British Isles in 1966, causing widespread damage. In addition to being the furthest north latitude storm on record, it also had the longest course, lasting 16 days.

Despite the fact that we haven't seen Larry in a long time, this is not a first. Thus is very remarkable given how low the water temperatures are this far north.

