Department of Education Investigates Florida Mask Mandate Ban

The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) of the United States Department of Education has launched a civil rights inquiry against Florida's mask requirement prohibition in schools. The Office said that it has launched an inquiry of the Florida Department of Education's mask regulations as they apply to students with disabilities.

"(OCR) is opening a directed investigation into whether the Florida Department of Education may be preventing school districts in the state from considering or meeting the needs of students with disabilities as a result of Florida’s policy that requires public schools and school districts to allow parents or legal guardians to opt their child out of mask mandates designed to reduce the risk to students and others of contracting COVID-19 in school," the investigation letter states.

Similar inquiries have been launched in five additional states.

"(OCR)...is concerned that Florida’s policy requiring public schools and school districts to allow parents to opt their children out of mask mandates may be preventing schools in Florida from meeting their legal obligations not to discriminate based on disability and from providing an equal educational opportunity to students with disabilities who are at heightened risk of severe illness from COVID-19," the investigation letter states.

While the issue is still in the courts, an appeals court judge upheld Governor Ron DeSantis' mask requirement ban on Friday. The court did so by rescinding Judge John C. Cooper's ruling that had put the mandate prohibition on hold.

