The court rules in favor of DeSantis and reinstates the ban on school masks until the result of the appeal.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration won approval on Friday to reinstate a hold on a Leon County judge’s ruling that said the state couldn't enforce a ban on strict mask mandates in schools, because the court battle continues.

A three-judge panel of the first District Court of Appeal pointed to “serious doubts” a few parent-led lawsuit that contends the governor overstepped his authority when issuing an executive order that aimed to bar strict mask mandates in schools.

“Upon our review of the trial court’s judicial decision and therefore the operative pleadings, we've serious doubts about standing, jurisdiction, and other threshold matters,” the order states. “These doubts significantly militate against the likelihood of the appellees’ [parents’] ultimate success during this appeal.”


The order implies that pending the result of an appeal, the state can still punish school officials who impose mask mandates without a parent opt-out.

“We are disappointed by the ruling and can be seeking pass-through jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Florida. With a stay in situ, students, parents and teachers are back in harm’s way,” said Charles Gallagher, the lead attorney for the group of oldsters who brought the case to court.

DeSantis seasoned the appellate court’s ruling on Twitter, by saying: “No surprise here — the first DCA has restored the proper of fogeys to create the simplest decisions for his or her children. i will be able to still fight for parents’ rights.”

It is the newest twist in an exceedingly legal battle over school mask mandates as 13 Florida school districts still defy the state’s mask orders by imposing strict masking requirements.

So far, the state has begun withholding funds appreciate the monthly salaries of faculty board members in Broward and Alachua counties and is within the midst of investigating other districts for non-compliance.

The state’s financial penalties are likely to be offset by federal dollars. President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday announced the creation of a replacement grant designed specifically to hide any fines or withholding of funds that college districts face due to their mask rules.

