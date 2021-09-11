Personal Details of Collapsed Apartment got Leaked, Scammers Steal $45,000

The personal details of victims of the collapsed apartment complex within the American Surfside are used for fraud. Scammers have reportedly earned about $ 45,000 with this.

Florida police on Wednesday arrested three suspects who requested credit cards with the identities of 5 fatalities and two survivors of the disaster.



The building largely collapsed on the night of St John's Night to 24. About five weeks after the disaster, it's still unclear what caused it. Three years ago, however, there had been a warning about the condition of the forty-year-old building on the coast.



It has since been revealed that a minimum of ten apartment buildings within the Miami region should worry architectural defects, like crumbling concrete. The owners must take immediate action. The rickety buildings are now considered unsafe buildings.



They would be "very professional fraudsters," Miami-Dade County prosecutor Katherine Fernandez Rundle said at a conference on Wednesday. The scammers used passports of residents of the apartment complex within the American Surfside near Miami (Florida). That building collapsed at the top of June for unknown reasons, killing 98 people. The rummage around for survivors among the rubble was vainly for weeks.



The case came to light when one amongst the subsequent of kin noticed in early July that the checking account of a dead victim had been tampered with, after which the police opened an investigation. "What a tragedy that individuals try to use this example," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who was at the complex daily because the explore for victims among the rubble was underway.



The scammers bought, among other things, shoes and luxury handbags with the requested credit cards. they're charged with fraud, fraud, and forgery.

