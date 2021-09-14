Disney World in Orlando Introduces Annual Passes for Frequent Visitors

Frequent Disney World visitors in Orlando, Florida can now purchase Annual passes to visit the theme park as much as they want.

For those who frequent Walt Disney World in Orlando with their families, it's likely that you've been keeping an eye out for some of the major changes that have taken place there recently.

The business has been announcing a slew of new attractions and services throughout the Walt Disney World resort in recent months. It arrived just in time for the resort's 50th-anniversary celebrations.

One of the most significant changes has been the way the business has restructured its yearly pass program. That's true, the days of the old system are long gone. The Company's new Annual Passes are currently in effect and will continue to be so.

There are 4 tiers:

Incredi-Pass Sorcerer Pass Pirate Pass Pixie Dust Pass



What do these tiers include?

1. The Incredi-Pass costs $1299 and is for "Out of state guests and Florida residents".

2. The Sorcerer Pass costs $899 and is for "Disney Vacation Club members and Florida residents".

3. The Pirate Pass costs $699 and is for "Florida residents only".

4. The Pixie Dust Pass costs $399 and is for "Florida residents only'.

Put your minds at ease right away: these new passes will operate in the same manner as their predecessors did in the previous system. Disney's theme parks in Orlando are open seven days a week and maybe visited as many times as you like. However, depending on the level of pass you buy, you will only be permitted to visit the parks on a certain number of days each week.

Now, those costs may seem overwhelming, and paying all of that upfront may be a significant financial commitment that some individuals may not be prepared to make. Residents of Florida now have the option of paying for their tickets in a series of monthly payments, which is a good move for the state.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.