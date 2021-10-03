BBNaija Grand Finale: Whitemoney wins BBNaija Season 6

Big Brother Naija season 6 came to an end today and saw fan favourite Whitemoney born Hazel Oyeze Onou emerge winner of the popular reality show.

This year’s season-themed ‘ Shine Ya Eye’ saw 26 housemates compete for the grand prize worth N90 million.

Only six of the housemates made it to the final week of the show.

Whitemoney edged out the five other finalists Liquorose, Angel,Pere, Emmanuel and Cross to clinch the coveted status of winner.

As the winner he gets a total of N90 million grand prize which includes an N30 million cash prize, cash in an Abeg digital wallet, bitcoins courtesy Patricia, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy of Revolution Plus Property, a top of the range SUV from a Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors and a trip for two packaged by Travelbeta.

Liquorose emerged as the 1st runner up while Pere was declared the 2nd runner up.

The fourth, fifth and sixth positions were occupied by Cross, Angel and Emmanuel respectively.

There’s so much that’s expected of him after his time in the Big Brother house but for now, his fans are savouring the glorious moment of his win.

Congratulations to Whitemoney for emerging as the BBNaija season 6 winner.

