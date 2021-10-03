Visa on Arrival countries

BrownGH

The headache of going on a quick vacation has always been a Visa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeHMJ_0cFy6cJ500
Visa on Arrival countries You Need To KnowTour My India

A Visa is a document that makes one eligible to enter the country for which the visa has been issued. To answer your question simply, without a visa, no travel. That’s why it is important to start processing your visa, at least three months before your date of travel.

Sounds stressful, right? But efficient.

So what if there was another option?

Well, there is. A Visa on Arrival.

A Visa on Arrival simply means arriving in the country of your destination before obtaining the Visa. This means that you do not necessarily have to apply for the visa beforehand. Once you get there, your Visa is issued.

Although this sounds quite simple and stress-free, there is a "but" to it. Not all Countries have a Visa on Arrival.

Ghanaians are eligible to enter some chosen countries on this ‘Visa on Arrival’.

In this article, we’ll look at the top Visa on Arrival countries while considering a very moderate flight budget.

  1. Jordan

If you're a history geek, then Jordan is the place for you. The country has well over 100,000 archaeological and tourist sites.

A developing country with a population of 10 million people, a Ghanaian passport holder is allowed a maximum stay of 30 days in Jordan.

The popular pilgrimage destination is a top Visa on Arrival country on our list with an expense of 3,581 Ghana cedis on flight costs.

Have a low budget? Please choose Jordan.

  1. Zambia

To better help draw an efficient budget, be aware that the Zambian 100 Kwachas equals 240 Ghana cedis. Despite spending Kwachas, Zambian ATMs mostly dispense US dollars to enable one to make larger purchases.

While in the country, you can visit the man-made lake Kariba which is used for commercial fishing operations and to provide hydroelectric power to not just Zambia but Zimbabwe too.

You could also go gorge-swinging and visit all of Africa's Big 5( lions, rhinos, elephants, Leopards, and African buffaloes).

If you are wondering if you could visit all these places, well you can. Because, as a Ghanaian passport holder, you're allowed a maximum stay of 90 days in Zambia.

Zambia is a top Visa on Arrival country you could visit with as low as 4115 Ghana cedis on flight cost.

  1. Mozambique

Mozambique is the least developed country in eastern Africa with a population of 26 million people.

With a 30 days stay in Mozambique, you could finish up your work meetings and tour the only country in the commonwealth that has never been part of the British empire.

Mozambique is a top Visa on Arrival country you could visit with just 4,449 Ghana cedis on flight expenses.

  1. Ethiopia

Did you know that Ethiopia has one of the tastiest yet healthiest cuisines on the African continent? Although mostly vegetarian, their foods are always sumptuous.

With a Ghanaian passport, you could visit Ethiopia on a ‘Visa on Arrival’ basis and stay for a maximum of 90 days.

If the birthplace of the Rastafarian religion has always had you curious, please take that trip and learn some history with just 4,521 Ghana Cedis on the flight.

  1. Somalia

Somalia is a Somali and Arabi-speaking country with a population of 11 million people. The country is in the east of Africa, bordered by Ethiopia on the West, Guardafui Channel to the east, the Gulf of Aden to the north, and Kenya to the South West.

Long before the 1991 civil war started, Somalia on the horn of Africa had been the tourist destination for its pristine sand beaches and gorgeous attractions.

Today, Ghanaian passport holders are eligible for 30 days to stay in Somalia. The cost of the flight is 5,193 Ghana cedis. Knowing this, draw your budget efficiently so you can be able to change some money into Somali shillings for your other expenses.

Conclusion

Intrigued with your options? Well please hold the excitement for a second.

Visiting these countries on Visa on Arrival means you'd need all the information due for the regular visa processing. This information includes your valid passport, proof of financial means of living, travel plans, etc

Also, remember to take your travel vaccinations too.

If this article was helpful to you, kindly share the excitement with us in the comment box below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Get the latest Viral news/videos, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Sports, Tech and all kinds of news from Ghana, Africa and Worldwide.

1107 followers

More from BrownGH

I was denied a job because I stole chicken in a TV advert – Nii Saka Brown

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Nii Saka Brown has recounted how he was denied a juicy job offer following a role he played in an advert. The actor made this known while recounting how fame has been of help to him and how he sometimes struggles in critical conditions.

Read full story
7 comments

It is advisable to block your ex after break up -Counsellor

Popular Ghanaian counsellor, D.Y Donkoh has dished a piece of advice concerning on how to handle breakups in relationships. According to Counsellor D.Y Donkoh in a recent interview monitored by browngh.com, you should immediately block your ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend immediately after you break up.

Read full story
1 comments

Some rich people in Ghana building businesses worldwide

In West Africa, Ghana is the second-most populous country after Nigeria. The country is rich in gold, bauxite, manganese, diamonds, Limestone, nickels, copper, quartz, iron ore, etc. These mineral resources have contributed a great factor to the country's economy. Ghana isn't a rich country in Africa but it is a fast-growing economy.

Read full story
1 comments

Popular Ghanaian movies on Netflix

Netflix is a global giant in the Video-On-Demand (VOD) industry. With well over some 3,000 movies listed on the platform, Netflix is one of the best platforms to watch your favorite movies.

Read full story

Ways to make money online as a student in Ghana

The worst nightmare of every student is being broke. It is relatable how depressing it is, to be at lectures and be wondering what to eat later. Worst case scenario, having friends who always have money. The new clothes, designers’ bags, sneakers and the outings. You always want to be a part of it while still thinking of not looking out of place.

Read full story

#BBNaija Grand Finale: Whitemoney wins BBNaija Season 6

Big Brother Naija season 6 came to an end today and saw fan favourite Whitemoney born Hazel Oyeze Onou emerge winner of the popular reality show. This year’s season-themed ‘ Shine Ya Eye’ saw 26 housemates compete for the grand prize worth N90 million.

Read full story

Network of some of the richest pastors in Africa

Have you ever wondered why there are many small churches in every nook and cranny of Ghana and Africa as a whole?. Well, you may not have to wonder anymore. According to Forbes’ list of the top 10 richest pastors in Africa, the cumulative net worth of the top 10 richest pastors in Africa sum up to 1.260 Billion Dollars.

Read full story

Groom leaves bride alone while he dances with his ex-girlfriend at their wedding reception

A hilarious but yet quite disrespectful viral video shows the moment a groom was busily dancing with his alleged ex-girlfriend's backside leaving the bride sitting alone. Groom leaves bride alone while he dances with his ex-girlfriend at their wedding receptionbrowngh.com.

Read full story

Pastor sends groomsman out of a church wedding for wearing earrings

Fashion is a popular or the latest style of clothing, hair, decoration, or behaviour over a period of time. To some fashion is a way of life and how one dresses to please him or herself.

Read full story
409 comments

No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not-Actor Kenneth Okonkwo advises women

Veteran Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Kenneth Okonkwo has dished out a piece of advice to women with regards to relationship matters. According to Kenneth Okonkwo, no man needs to date a woman for years to know if she is marriageable or not.

Read full story
5 comments

I will rather visit four countries than feed 600 people at my wedding-Man boldly affirms

Wedding ceremonies these days are mostly extravagant and it has seemingly become a norm. “I will rather visit 4 countries than feed 600 people at my wedding” – Man saysTwitter.

Read full story
71 comments

International Music producers in Ghana you should know about

Whenever you jump to your favourite music and you sing the praises of the artiste, you may be doing something wrong. 10 international music producers in Ghanatapnewsgh. Most often than not, we tend to give all the praises to the singer or musician when a song turns out great.

Read full story

Net worth of some pastors in America

It is a common notion that to be a pastor, one should give up earthly possessions and material wealth to be devoted to the service of God. That perhaps is a traditional view of evangelism because today, pastors are among the wealthiest people to walk the earth.

Read full story
233 comments

Some richest companies in Ghana

In Africa, Ghana’s economy is one of the strongest and most expanded. This article points out the Top 5 Richest Companies of Ghana that serve the country and gives a reasonable amount of revenue.

Read full story

Visa-Free countries for Ghanaians

Ghana is amongst the countries in Africa which have a visa-free travel strategy. This is since it is amongst the members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). This typically provides to its residents a free of charge stay in each other member state of the ECOWAS for 90 days. As of 2 July 2019, Ghanaian citizens got visa-free or visa upon their arrival access to 64 countries and territories, position the Ghanaian passport 80th under the conditions of travel freedom (tied with passports from Philippines and Zimbabwe) under the Henley Passport Index.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy