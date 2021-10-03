The headache of going on a quick vacation has always been a Visa.

Visa on Arrival countries You Need To Know

A Visa is a document that makes one eligible to enter the country for which the visa has been issued. To answer your question simply, without a visa, no travel. That’s why it is important to start processing your visa, at least three months before your date of travel.

Sounds stressful, right? But efficient.

So what if there was another option?

Well, there is. A Visa on Arrival.

A Visa on Arrival simply means arriving in the country of your destination before obtaining the Visa. This means that you do not necessarily have to apply for the visa beforehand. Once you get there, your Visa is issued.

Although this sounds quite simple and stress-free, there is a "but" to it. Not all Countries have a Visa on Arrival.

Ghanaians are eligible to enter some chosen countries on this ‘Visa on Arrival’.

In this article, we’ll look at the top Visa on Arrival countries while considering a very moderate flight budget.

Jordan

If you're a history geek, then Jordan is the place for you. The country has well over 100,000 archaeological and tourist sites.

A developing country with a population of 10 million people, a Ghanaian passport holder is allowed a maximum stay of 30 days in Jordan.

The popular pilgrimage destination is a top Visa on Arrival country on our list with an expense of 3,581 Ghana cedis on flight costs.

Have a low budget? Please choose Jordan.

Zambia

To better help draw an efficient budget, be aware that the Zambian 100 Kwachas equals 240 Ghana cedis. Despite spending Kwachas, Zambian ATMs mostly dispense US dollars to enable one to make larger purchases.

While in the country, you can visit the man-made lake Kariba which is used for commercial fishing operations and to provide hydroelectric power to not just Zambia but Zimbabwe too.

You could also go gorge-swinging and visit all of Africa's Big 5( lions, rhinos, elephants, Leopards, and African buffaloes).

If you are wondering if you could visit all these places, well you can. Because, as a Ghanaian passport holder, you're allowed a maximum stay of 90 days in Zambia.

Zambia is a top Visa on Arrival country you could visit with as low as 4115 Ghana cedis on flight cost.

Mozambique

Mozambique is the least developed country in eastern Africa with a population of 26 million people.

With a 30 days stay in Mozambique, you could finish up your work meetings and tour the only country in the commonwealth that has never been part of the British empire.

Mozambique is a top Visa on Arrival country you could visit with just 4,449 Ghana cedis on flight expenses.

Ethiopia

Did you know that Ethiopia has one of the tastiest yet healthiest cuisines on the African continent? Although mostly vegetarian, their foods are always sumptuous.

With a Ghanaian passport, you could visit Ethiopia on a ‘Visa on Arrival’ basis and stay for a maximum of 90 days.

If the birthplace of the Rastafarian religion has always had you curious, please take that trip and learn some history with just 4,521 Ghana Cedis on the flight.

Somalia

Somalia is a Somali and Arabi-speaking country with a population of 11 million people. The country is in the east of Africa, bordered by Ethiopia on the West, Guardafui Channel to the east, the Gulf of Aden to the north, and Kenya to the South West.

Long before the 1991 civil war started, Somalia on the horn of Africa had been the tourist destination for its pristine sand beaches and gorgeous attractions.

Today, Ghanaian passport holders are eligible for 30 days to stay in Somalia. The cost of the flight is 5,193 Ghana cedis. Knowing this, draw your budget efficiently so you can be able to change some money into Somali shillings for your other expenses.

Conclusion

Intrigued with your options? Well please hold the excitement for a second.

Visiting these countries on Visa on Arrival means you'd need all the information due for the regular visa processing. This information includes your valid passport, proof of financial means of living, travel plans, etc

Also, remember to take your travel vaccinations too.

If this article was helpful to you, kindly share the excitement with us in the comment box below.