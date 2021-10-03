A hilarious but yet quite disrespectful viral video shows the moment a groom was busily dancing with his alleged ex-girlfriend's backside leaving the bride sitting alone.

Groom leaves bride alone while he dances with his ex-girlfriend at their wedding reception browngh.com

In the video sighted by BrownGH.com, the groom who was sitting with his bride at their wedding reception stood up to go dance with his ex-girlfriend after he saw her whining her waist and shaking her 'backside'.

The bride is seen sitting alone and confused and probably asking herself why her husband would leave her to dance with his ex-girlfriend.

The bride later joined the crowd dancing and showcased her dancing prowess.

The guests at the reception were wondering if the husband had forgotten about his bride.

However, netizens have shared their views on the video of the groom ignoring his bride to dance with his ex-girlfriend.

The majority of internet users opined that the groom disrespected his bride by dancing with his ex-girlfriend on their memorable day.

Others also claimed that the man could be just patching his differences with her and probably begging for forgiveness for ditching her to marry her.

Some social media users also claimed that the groom could still be in love with his ex-girlfriend, the reason he left his bride sitting down all alone to dance with his ex.

It could as well be that the groom was just enjoying his day with old friends and there could be probably no strings attached and the bride shouldn't be perturbed over what seems like a harmless dance.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CUkBw14A1ZN/?utm_medium=copy_link

Do you think the groom disrespected his bride? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.