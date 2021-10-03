Pastor sends groomsman out of a church wedding for wearing earrings

Fashion is a popular or the latest style of clothing, hair, decoration, or behaviour over a period of time.

To some fashion is a way of life and how one dresses to please him or herself.

In the modern age, most men wear earrings to look good and more attractive but prior to modern days, it was very wrong for a male to wear earrings.

Well, it seems some clergymen or pastors still frown upon men wearing earrings as a Nigerian pastor recently sent a groomsman out of a church wedding for wearing earrings.

This was made known by a Twitter user identified as @ChefOpeyemi.

According to the tweep, a male friend was getting married and he was part of the groomsmen at a wedding and he was left embarrassed as the pastor sacked him for his 'weird' fashion sense.

Narrating his embarrassing moment at his friend's wedding, the man disclosed that as the wedding was ongoing in Isolo, Lagos State he was informed by the pastor that men wearing earrings are not allowed in the church and was politely asked to either take the earrings off or leave the church premises.

The man however chose to leave the church and the wedding which was ongoing as he was reluctant to remove his earrings.

According to him, after he left the church he went straight to the wedding reception venue to wait for the couple.

The man could not fathom what Christianity has turned as he feels wearing earrings doesn't affect one's faith or religious belief.

The man posted on his Twitter handle:

" At a Baptist church in Isolo, groomsman duties and the reverend just told me I’m not allowed to wear earrings in church.

I calmly left the church, guess it’ll be the reception for me.

Shout out to Nigerian christianity, and hope they have fine dining restaurants in h£ll And to the team ‘Do it for your friend’, the friend escorted me out while we laughed about it.

He snapped the pictures I posted and said ‘see you at the reception, if dem born your papa well, no spray me’."

Pastor sends groomsman out of a church wedding for wearing earrings @ChefOpeyemi/twitter

