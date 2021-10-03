No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not-Actor Kenneth Okonkwo advises women

BrownGH

Veteran Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Kenneth Okonkwo has dished out a piece of advice to women with regards to relationship matters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LaTnz_0cFaUbJT00
Nigerian Actor,Kenneth OkonkwoAustin Media

According to Kenneth Okonkwo, no man needs to date a woman for years to know if she is marriageable or not.

He opined that men mostly know what they want from a woman even before they approach her.

Kenneth Okonkwo took to his official Facebook handle to advise women not to pretend in relationships to please the man they are dating but rather they should make sure that they are happy and enjoying the relationship.

Kenneth Okonkwo wrote on Facebook:

''Absolutely no man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not. Men almost certainly know what they want from a woman even before they approach her.

My advice to ladies looking to find life partners is this: always be yourself. Make sure you're happy and enjoying the relationship and not pretending so as to please the man you're dating.

If it's not you, it's not you and there's absolutely nothing you can do about it. It's not about you. It's about him and where he's placed you in his heart.

Stop stressing it.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QOoYg_0cFaUbJT00
No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not-Actor Kenneth Okonkwo advises womenhttps://facebook.com/

The majority of netizens agreed with the assertions or pieces of advice from the Veteran Nigerian actor based in the United Kingdom.

However, a section of Facebook users believes that men need more time to study the women they are dating to know if they are indeed marriageable.

Some also stipulated the number of years a man needs to date a woman before he marries as they opined that a man should not date a woman for more than 5 years before he marries her.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

Get the latest Viral news/videos, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Sports, Tech and all kinds of news from Ghana, Africa and Worldwide.

1107 followers

More from BrownGH

I was denied a job because I stole chicken in a TV advert – Nii Saka Brown

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Nii Saka Brown has recounted how he was denied a juicy job offer following a role he played in an advert. The actor made this known while recounting how fame has been of help to him and how he sometimes struggles in critical conditions.

Read full story
7 comments

It is advisable to block your ex after break up -Counsellor

Popular Ghanaian counsellor, D.Y Donkoh has dished a piece of advice concerning on how to handle breakups in relationships. According to Counsellor D.Y Donkoh in a recent interview monitored by browngh.com, you should immediately block your ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend immediately after you break up.

Read full story
1 comments

Some rich people in Ghana building businesses worldwide

In West Africa, Ghana is the second-most populous country after Nigeria. The country is rich in gold, bauxite, manganese, diamonds, Limestone, nickels, copper, quartz, iron ore, etc. These mineral resources have contributed a great factor to the country's economy. Ghana isn't a rich country in Africa but it is a fast-growing economy.

Read full story
1 comments

Popular Ghanaian movies on Netflix

Netflix is a global giant in the Video-On-Demand (VOD) industry. With well over some 3,000 movies listed on the platform, Netflix is one of the best platforms to watch your favorite movies.

Read full story

Ways to make money online as a student in Ghana

The worst nightmare of every student is being broke. It is relatable how depressing it is, to be at lectures and be wondering what to eat later. Worst case scenario, having friends who always have money. The new clothes, designers’ bags, sneakers and the outings. You always want to be a part of it while still thinking of not looking out of place.

Read full story

Visa on Arrival countries

The headache of going on a quick vacation has always been a Visa. Visa on Arrival countries You Need To KnowTour My India. A Visa is a document that makes one eligible to enter the country for which the visa has been issued. To answer your question simply, without a visa, no travel. That’s why it is important to start processing your visa, at least three months before your date of travel.

Read full story

#BBNaija Grand Finale: Whitemoney wins BBNaija Season 6

Big Brother Naija season 6 came to an end today and saw fan favourite Whitemoney born Hazel Oyeze Onou emerge winner of the popular reality show. This year’s season-themed ‘ Shine Ya Eye’ saw 26 housemates compete for the grand prize worth N90 million.

Read full story

Network of some of the richest pastors in Africa

Have you ever wondered why there are many small churches in every nook and cranny of Ghana and Africa as a whole?. Well, you may not have to wonder anymore. According to Forbes’ list of the top 10 richest pastors in Africa, the cumulative net worth of the top 10 richest pastors in Africa sum up to 1.260 Billion Dollars.

Read full story

Groom leaves bride alone while he dances with his ex-girlfriend at their wedding reception

A hilarious but yet quite disrespectful viral video shows the moment a groom was busily dancing with his alleged ex-girlfriend's backside leaving the bride sitting alone. Groom leaves bride alone while he dances with his ex-girlfriend at their wedding receptionbrowngh.com.

Read full story

Pastor sends groomsman out of a church wedding for wearing earrings

Fashion is a popular or the latest style of clothing, hair, decoration, or behaviour over a period of time. To some fashion is a way of life and how one dresses to please him or herself.

Read full story
409 comments

I will rather visit four countries than feed 600 people at my wedding-Man boldly affirms

Wedding ceremonies these days are mostly extravagant and it has seemingly become a norm. “I will rather visit 4 countries than feed 600 people at my wedding” – Man saysTwitter.

Read full story
71 comments

International Music producers in Ghana you should know about

Whenever you jump to your favourite music and you sing the praises of the artiste, you may be doing something wrong. 10 international music producers in Ghanatapnewsgh. Most often than not, we tend to give all the praises to the singer or musician when a song turns out great.

Read full story

Net worth of some pastors in America

It is a common notion that to be a pastor, one should give up earthly possessions and material wealth to be devoted to the service of God. That perhaps is a traditional view of evangelism because today, pastors are among the wealthiest people to walk the earth.

Read full story
233 comments

Some richest companies in Ghana

In Africa, Ghana’s economy is one of the strongest and most expanded. This article points out the Top 5 Richest Companies of Ghana that serve the country and gives a reasonable amount of revenue.

Read full story

Visa-Free countries for Ghanaians

Ghana is amongst the countries in Africa which have a visa-free travel strategy. This is since it is amongst the members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). This typically provides to its residents a free of charge stay in each other member state of the ECOWAS for 90 days. As of 2 July 2019, Ghanaian citizens got visa-free or visa upon their arrival access to 64 countries and territories, position the Ghanaian passport 80th under the conditions of travel freedom (tied with passports from Philippines and Zimbabwe) under the Henley Passport Index.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy