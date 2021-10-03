No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not-Actor Kenneth Okonkwo advises women

Veteran Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Kenneth Okonkwo has dished out a piece of advice to women with regards to relationship matters.

According to Kenneth Okonkwo, no man needs to date a woman for years to know if she is marriageable or not.

He opined that men mostly know what they want from a woman even before they approach her.

Kenneth Okonkwo took to his official Facebook handle to advise women not to pretend in relationships to please the man they are dating but rather they should make sure that they are happy and enjoying the relationship.

Kenneth Okonkwo wrote on Facebook:

''Absolutely no man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not. Men almost certainly know what they want from a woman even before they approach her.

My advice to ladies looking to find life partners is this: always be yourself. Make sure you're happy and enjoying the relationship and not pretending so as to please the man you're dating.

If it's not you, it's not you and there's absolutely nothing you can do about it. It's not about you. It's about him and where he's placed you in his heart.

Stop stressing it.''

The majority of netizens agreed with the assertions or pieces of advice from the Veteran Nigerian actor based in the United Kingdom.

However, a section of Facebook users believes that men need more time to study the women they are dating to know if they are indeed marriageable.

Some also stipulated the number of years a man needs to date a woman before he marries as they opined that a man should not date a woman for more than 5 years before he marries her.

